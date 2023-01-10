ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

Crystal Cove gets stocked with rainbow trout

By KENNY KROLL
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — If you are looking to go ice fishing, this week might be a good time to go fishing over at Crystal Cove in South Sioux City.

Each year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Department stocks hundreds of thousands of fish in lakes across the state and on Monday morning, 4,500 rainbow trout were put into Crystal Cove for area anglers.

Siouxlanders take on Dry January for New Year’s resolution

These types of stocking are funded partially through fishing license fees with the aim to encourage residents to head outdoors with family and friends and help the local ecosystem.

“Well, this is how, they do it a lot for anglers, that’s really what they do it for, then of course it helps the ecosystem of the lake, the larger fish need a little food once and a while. It helps in a couple different ways,” said Gene Maffit of the South Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

Crystal Cove also gets stocked in October and they expect to have around 1,400 more fish by next Fall.

KCAU 9 News

