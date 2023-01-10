Read full article on original website
Student, family advocates disturbed over bill on disruptive school behavior
House Bill 1461 calls for a uniform system of discipline for disruptive student behavior.
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG Jason Miyares blasts 'woke racism' in Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) blasted Fairfax County Public Schools Tuesday for what he called "woke racism" the day after he expanded an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the whole school district. "At the end of the day, we want to demand excellence and we want our...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County to stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases
CHANTILLY, Va. - Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj says her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases, claiming the office is "inundated" and prosecutors need to focus on violent and felony crimes. FOX 5 has obtained a memo Biberaj sent to judges on Dec. 30 outlining the impacted...
Virginia legislator wants to remove minimum standards for homeschooling
A new proposal from a Virginia delegate would roll back standards for homeschooling in the state, eliminating minimum qualifications and educational standards.
Virginia Democrats respond to Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth address
Virginia Democrats are responding to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's second State of the Commonwealth address.
fox5dc.com
Parents sound off on merit awards scandal at Fairfax County School Board meeting
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Fairfax County Public Schools parents rallied ahead of the school board’s first meeting of 2023. The meeting is the first since three of the county’s high schools, Thomas Jefferson, Langley and Westfield admitted they failed to notify students in a timely manner that they earned National Merit Scholarship recognition.
fox5dc.com
Reston arsonist wanted by police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
tysonsreporter.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
Virginia Republican wants to count fetuses as passengers in carpool lanes
A Republican delegate wants Virginia to allow pregnant women to count their fetuses as another passenger in carpool lanes.
State senator wants to ban the carry, sale of certain guns in Virginia
The proposal differs from current law because it would ban a wider range of guns across the state instead of only in certain counties, plus, Virginians wouldn't be able to carry the guns even if they aren't loaded.
Morrissey introduces bill to ban public carry of high-capacity rifles in Virginia
A Virginia legislator has introduced legislation that would ban residents from carrying high-capacity rifles and some pistols in public, whether concealed or openly displayed.
fox5dc.com
3 Fairfax County Schools didn't tell students about Merit Awards
Fairfax County Public Schools parents rallied ahead of the school board’s first meeting of 2023. Parents sounded off to the Fairfax County School Board about three high schools that failed to notify kids of National Merit Awards on time. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza reports live from Falls Church with what happened at the meeting.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
WJLA
Va. lawmaker's bill proposes pregnant women count unborn child as 2nd person in HOV lanes
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow pregnant women to count their unborn child as a second person in the vehicle when determining occupancy in HOV lanes. Republican Delegate Nicholas J. Freitas of House District 30 proposes that the unborn child count...
fox5dc.com
Centreville Elementary School teacher has students participate in slavery simulation
CENTREVILLE, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are outraged after a teacher casts students as slaves and landowners during a classroom activity. A family at Centreville Elementary School spoke with FOX 5, saying they are frustrated that their children’s school forced students to take part in a slavery reenactment.
Governor Youngkin laid out his plan. What will pass and what has no chance?
CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth joined Bill Fitzgerald at the Virginia State Capitol to answer those questions.
Virginia legislator proposes state minimum wage for children
A new proposal to the General Assembly would establish a state minimum wage for children, who have otherwise been excluded from the past years' increases.
Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools
VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
WDBJ7.com
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
