ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County to stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases

CHANTILLY, Va. - Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj says her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases, claiming the office is "inundated" and prosecutors need to focus on violent and felony crimes. FOX 5 has obtained a memo Biberaj sent to judges on Dec. 30 outlining the impacted...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Reston arsonist wanted by police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
RESTON, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

3 Fairfax County Schools didn't tell students about Merit Awards

Fairfax County Public Schools parents rallied ahead of the school board’s first meeting of 2023. Parents sounded off to the Fairfax County School Board about three high schools that failed to notify kids of National Merit Awards on time. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza reports live from Falls Church with what happened at the meeting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools

VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy