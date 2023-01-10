Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
MLK March January 16
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hosting a Martin Luther King, Jr. March on January 16, 2023. The NAACP would like to invite the the Orange community and County to participate and be a part of this traditional and historic event. The MLK March will begin...
12newsnow.com
KENNICK'S COMMUNITY: 'Beaumont Pardi Gras' kicks off Mardi Gras season in Beaumont
One of the first big events this Mardi Gras season is Southeast Texas Circle of Hope's "Beaumont Pardi Gras." Tickets - $26 @ SoutheastTexasCircleOfHope.com/bpg2023.
12newsnow.com
Our Lady of Assumption Church, Sabine Federal Credit Union to distribute blankets to those in need
Blankets will be distributed on Friday, January 13 at 3550 Fannin Street in Beaumont. Organizers hope to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with this drive.
MySanAntonio
Take a look inside Beaumont's first whiskey festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 1,000 people turned out this weekend for Longhorn Liquor's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival, which raised money for Cure Rare Disease. The gathering was the COVID-19 brainchild of Mike and Dennis Williams -- the liquor store's owners...
Longtime Beaumont resident Terry Preston Roy announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT, Texas — A longtime Beaumont resident has officially announced his run for the Beaumont Council At-Large seat. The Beaumont Council At-Large seat is the first time Terry Preston Roy, 62, will run for office. He's lived in Beaumont all his life. Roy works at Harbor Hospice Healthcare where...
J.B's Barbecue in Orange closes after 50 years of service
ORANGE, Texas — It’s the end of an era for J. B’s BBQ. The restaurant will be closing its doors for good, Friday. J.B and Mary Arrington have been serving their famous sauce and delicious barbeque for 50 years. Mary Arrington says that it’s the customers that...
kogt.com
Accident on MacArthur Drive
An accident Wednesday night on MacArthur Drive sent all five involved to the hospital with unknown injuries. Orange Police say 68 year old Arturo Lopez failed to yield the right of way when he pulled out of a private drive in his maroon F-250 pickup onto MacArthur Dr. at around 7pm. A 37 year old woman from Orange traveling east in a Ford Explorer struck the drivers side of the truck near KFC.
KFDM-TV
Lamar State College students spruce up PALT, showcasing upcoming productions
PORT ARTHUR — Graphic design students from Lamar State College - Port Arthur have been hard at work bringing their designs to life as murals at Port Arthur Little Theater. Under the guidance of Lamar's Graphic Design Program Coordinator and Instructor, Maurice Abelman, students designed murals based on the theaters upcoming production season.
MySanAntonio
Beaumont banker named to state hall of fame
A Beaumont man's among five honorees chosen to be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2023. Pat Parsons has been recognized for his "positive achievements and the many contributions to (his) community and the banking industry," according to a news release. Parsons earned a bachelor of business...
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
Cleanup of overturned crane alongside Interstate 10 near Fannett continues
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an overturned crane along westbound Interstate 10 near Fannett. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:40 a.m., a 1998 Deutsche Grove mobile crane was traveling west. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single...
KFDM-TV
Truck crash on I10 West near Walden brings traffic to a standstill
BEAUMONT — A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 10 west near Walden Road has backed up traffic Wednesday night, and an apparent crash just east of that location is causing more traffic headaches. The 18 wheeler is wedged against the concrete barrier and is leaking fluid on I10 West,...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police Department swears in police officers during ceremony Wednesday afternoon
Third generation police officer Heath Holmes was sworn in Wednesday. His grandpa, aunt, and brother all work in law enforcement.
KFDM-TV
Meet 'Yotee' the possible coyote
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Longtime Jefferson County livestock Deputy Don 'Stretch' Metts has taken on a new role as caregiver to what may be a coyote pup. Deputy Metts tells KFDM/Fox 4 a friend contacted him December 18 and told him they saw a coyote come out of a hollow stump near their home, close to the Nederland High School parking lot. They went and checked and found three puppies in the stump.
kjas.com
Stormy weather followed by a beautiful sunset
Stormy weather late Saturday night and early Sunday morning was followed by a beautiful sunset on Sunday evening. Esmeralda Sanchez, of Jasper, captured this beautiful photo of the sun going down in the western sky. Here at KJAS, we recorded 2.8 inches of much needed rainfall over the weekend. Meanwhile,...
KFDM-TV
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
Click2Houston.com
Lee High School student arrested for posting threats on social media, prompting increased security on campus
BAYTOWN, Texas – A Goose Creek CISD student has been arrested after posting threats on social media Thursday morning, according to the district’s police department. Around 10 a.m., Goose Creek CISD released a statement saying they were increasing the amount of security outside Robert E. Lee High School following multiple social media threats.
Lumberton ISD looking to interview qualified candidates to ease substitute teacher shortages
LUMBERTON, Texas — Teacher and substitute teacher shortages are affecting the nation and one of those districts impacted is right in Southeast Texas. Lumberton Independent School District is offering job incentives and bumping pay to keep this shortage from impacting their students. They are looking to fill classrooms with...
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
KFDM-TV
Lamar Men's Basketball snaps skid with 1st SLC win
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Freshman Nate Calmese scored a game-high 20 points and hit a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining to lift Lamar University to a thrilling 69-66 victory over Nicholls Thursday evening at the Montagne Center. The victory – LU’s first Southland win – snapped a seven-game slide and put the Cardinals back in the SLC hunt.
Comments / 1