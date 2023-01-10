ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

kogt.com

MLK March January 16

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hosting a Martin Luther King, Jr. March on January 16, 2023. The NAACP would like to invite the the Orange community and County to participate and be a part of this traditional and historic event. The MLK March will begin...
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Take a look inside Beaumont's first whiskey festival

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 1,000 people turned out this weekend for Longhorn Liquor's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival, which raised money for Cure Rare Disease. The gathering was the COVID-19 brainchild of Mike and Dennis Williams -- the liquor store's owners...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Accident on MacArthur Drive

An accident Wednesday night on MacArthur Drive sent all five involved to the hospital with unknown injuries. Orange Police say 68 year old Arturo Lopez failed to yield the right of way when he pulled out of a private drive in his maroon F-250 pickup onto MacArthur Dr. at around 7pm. A 37 year old woman from Orange traveling east in a Ford Explorer struck the drivers side of the truck near KFC.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar State College students spruce up PALT, showcasing upcoming productions

PORT ARTHUR — Graphic design students from Lamar State College - Port Arthur have been hard at work bringing their designs to life as murals at Port Arthur Little Theater. Under the guidance of Lamar's Graphic Design Program Coordinator and Instructor, Maurice Abelman, students designed murals based on the theaters upcoming production season.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont banker named to state hall of fame

A Beaumont man's among five honorees chosen to be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2023. Pat Parsons has been recognized for his "positive achievements and the many contributions to (his) community and the banking industry," according to a news release. Parsons earned a bachelor of business...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Truck crash on I10 West near Walden brings traffic to a standstill

BEAUMONT — A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 10 west near Walden Road has backed up traffic Wednesday night, and an apparent crash just east of that location is causing more traffic headaches. The 18 wheeler is wedged against the concrete barrier and is leaking fluid on I10 West,...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Meet 'Yotee' the possible coyote

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Longtime Jefferson County livestock Deputy Don 'Stretch' Metts has taken on a new role as caregiver to what may be a coyote pup. Deputy Metts tells KFDM/Fox 4 a friend contacted him December 18 and told him they saw a coyote come out of a hollow stump near their home, close to the Nederland High School parking lot. They went and checked and found three puppies in the stump.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Stormy weather followed by a beautiful sunset

Stormy weather late Saturday night and early Sunday morning was followed by a beautiful sunset on Sunday evening. Esmeralda Sanchez, of Jasper, captured this beautiful photo of the sun going down in the western sky. Here at KJAS, we recorded 2.8 inches of much needed rainfall over the weekend. Meanwhile,...
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
BUNA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lee High School student arrested for posting threats on social media, prompting increased security on campus

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Goose Creek CISD student has been arrested after posting threats on social media Thursday morning, according to the district’s police department. Around 10 a.m., Goose Creek CISD released a statement saying they were increasing the amount of security outside Robert E. Lee High School following multiple social media threats.
BAYTOWN, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar Men's Basketball snaps skid with 1st SLC win

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Freshman Nate Calmese scored a game-high 20 points and hit a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining to lift Lamar University to a thrilling 69-66 victory over Nicholls Thursday evening at the Montagne Center. The victory – LU’s first Southland win – snapped a seven-game slide and put the Cardinals back in the SLC hunt.
BEAUMONT, TX

