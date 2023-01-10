An accident Wednesday night on MacArthur Drive sent all five involved to the hospital with unknown injuries. Orange Police say 68 year old Arturo Lopez failed to yield the right of way when he pulled out of a private drive in his maroon F-250 pickup onto MacArthur Dr. at around 7pm. A 37 year old woman from Orange traveling east in a Ford Explorer struck the drivers side of the truck near KFC.

ORANGE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO