Odessan arrested on drug charge
Jan. 12—A traffic stop led to the arrest last week of an Odessa man on a drug charge that carries a potential prison sentence of five years to life. According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives pulled a Dodge Charger over Jan. 5 because the driver failed to stop at the proper place at West University Boulevard and Alturas Avenue. When they spoke with the people inside the Charger, they smelled marijuana and during a subsequent search found 4.9 grams of M30 pills and 0.3 ounces of marijuana.
Woman accused of hitting granddaughter in face with metal chair
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County woman was arrested Monday after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her 24-year-old granddaughter amid an argument. Alicia Sanchez, 66, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, on January 9, deputies were called to the 800 block of […]
Odessan accused of assaulting two nurses
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two nurses who were trying to help him. Jesse James Bermejo, 21, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant. According to an affidavit, on January 7, officers with the Odessa Police Department were […]
Argument ends in arrest
Jan. 10—An evening of drinks between friends ended in an argument and the arrest of one of them on a felony charge Friday night. According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 56-year-old Odessa man said he went down the block to an old friend's house on South Broughton Avenue to hang out and have drinks and they began to argue.
MCSO, crime stoppers ask for help in drive-by shooting investigation
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a drive-by shooting investigation. According to MCSO, on Dec. 19, 2022, deputies responded to Sand Revolution, a business located at 10504 West County Road 72, after...
Teen accused of shoplifting arrested on warrant
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month on a warrant after she was accused of stealing from Target over the summer. Alexys Griffith, 17, has been charged with two counts of Theft and one count of Evading Arrest. According to court documents, on July 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Judge denies bond request for mom accused of murdering 8-year-old son
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A mother accused of strangling her eight-year-old son to death late last year will remain in custody a little longer after Judge Justin Low today denied her request for a bond reduction. Megan Lange, 29, has been charged with Capital Murder of a Child Under the Age of 10, as well […]
Odessan arrested after alleged ‘violent outburst’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after an alleged disturbance at a local business. Jonathan Watson, 37, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Video: Drive By Shooting In Midland Captured By Doorbell Cam
Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting on January 4th. The incident occurred at the 1100 block of Moran. Midland Police needs your help on a shots fired call that occurred the morning of January 4, 2023 in the 1100 block of Moran. (*Shots can be heard at the beginning of the video). An unknown suspect or suspects in a silver 4-door vehicle fired shots towards a residence and drove away.
Woman accused of assaulting sister with tweezers, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after investigators said an argument about a sweater escalated into a physical altercation. Joanna Martinez, 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on January 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on […]
Man accused of assaulting wife on multiple occasions
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife after an argument about drinking and driving. Natividad Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Motivation for deadly weekend shooting was robbery, witness says
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A witness to a deadly shooting last weekend that left one teen dead said the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery. According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, the witness said he and several other teens went to 17-year-old Omar Matther Gutierrez’s home in the 10000 block of Cielo Alto […]
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
City of Midland again attempts to dismiss Midland Christian lawsuit
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has once again filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the five former Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report an assault on a student. Near the end of October, the city and the three police officers...
Teen charged with Capital Murder in death of 15-year-old
Editor’s note: The age of the victim was originally stated as 14, per information released from law enforcement. ECSO now said the victim was 15. ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a murder that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been charged with Capital […]
MPD searching for suspect in stolen credit card case
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing credit cards. According to a Facebook post, on January 1, a victim’s vehicle was broken into in the 4400 block of Andrews Highway and several identification cards and credit cards were stolen. The victim’s […]
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
Midland Police warn of traffic congestion on Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — If you're traveling in Midland Thursday, police are asking you to watch out. The Midland Police Department posted at 5:30 p.m. that a crash was causing heavy congestion on Loop 250. Police say the congestion is occurring in the eastbound lanes just past Midkiff Rd. Drivers...
Crane man killed in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a crash that closed I-20 for nearly two hours Monday evening. According to a release from DPS, Perry Whitley Edwards, 27, of Crane was traveling east on I-20 around 6:30 p.m. Edwards was following a Mack truck, also traveling east.
