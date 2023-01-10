Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting on January 4th. The incident occurred at the 1100 block of Moran. Midland Police needs your help on a shots fired call that occurred the morning of January 4, 2023 in the 1100 block of Moran. (*Shots can be heard at the beginning of the video). An unknown suspect or suspects in a silver 4-door vehicle fired shots towards a residence and drove away.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO