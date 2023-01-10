Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
Mayor Vi Lyles on CATS, Charlotte's transportation plan and 2023 goals
It’s Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles's first visit to Charlotte Talks in 2023. It comes as CATS is stealing the headlines in more ways than one. The new transit center seems to be moving forward with a plan to move the facility underground. The positives and negatives of this plan have been discussed for months. What is pushing this proposal?
NC GOP members working on proposal to put restrictions on abortion
Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working on a proposal to restrict abortion in North Carolina beyond the current 20-week limit. Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working...
WCNC
NC House could set new rules that would let GOP vote to override Cooper vetoes without notice
RALEIGH, N.C. — Controversial North Carolina bills could be approved with little notice under new rules proposed by Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives. State legislators on Wednesday are set to return to Raleigh where, for the next two years, the GOP will have almost enough members to pass their agenda at-will and override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
North Carolina's lack of workplace inspections is a decades-old issue
The Dilworth construction site where three men fell to their deaths on Jan. 2 had never been inspected by the North Carolina Department of Labor. That isn’t uncommon. North Carolina has about one compliance officer per county to conduct safety inspections. Many work sites are never inspected — unless there’s a tragedy.
Blue Cross Blue Shield NC files formal protest after Aetna health care awarded right to represent state employees
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has submitted a formal protest of the state's health plan after it lost the contract to third-party Aetna health care officially on Jan. 4.
Abortion a surprise focus of the South Carolina Legislature
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly opened its 2023 legislative session Tuesday with a surprising priority: abortion. Many lawmakers thought the issue was just about settled during a bruising special session last year that strained Republicans before failing to change the 2021 state law banning abortions when cardiac activity is detected at about six weeks after conception.
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
Rental application fees add up fast in a tight market. But limiting them is tough
Sky-high rents and a severe housing shortage are a challenge for would-be renters across the U.S. But for many, the first barrier to finding affordable housing has become the rental application fee. James Lopez of Spokane, Wash., had to suspend a months-long housing search because he simply can't afford to...
wunc.org
Public housing authorities in North Carolina get funds to help people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, awarded over $400,000 to four local public housing authorities in the state. It's aimed at assisting non-elderly disabled people with permanent affordable housing. Families that qualify must have at least one non-elderly disabled member under the age of 62. Wake...
kiss951.com
Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023
This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
'A systemic problem we need to address': NC lawmaker working to get trucks off interstate ramps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines of tractor-trailers parked along major exits on interstates is a growing problem that North Carolina leaders say needs to be addressed amid growing concerns. From soil erosion to safety hazards, state leaders say it's a systematic problem. Rep. Nasif Majeed says it's getting worse,...
wraltechwire.com
Mass layoffs, plant closures in NC hit lowest levels in 25 years despite slowing economy
RALEIGH – Unless there is a late arriving notice, 2022 ended up as the best year for North Carolina workers since at least 1997, despite recent headlines about recession, layoffs, and job cuts. That’s because North Carolina’s unemployment rate remains historically low, and workers in the state are on...
mynews13.com
‘Served its purpose’: Duke Energy’s coal power plants will retire as part of N.C’s carbon plan
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Environmental activists are reacting to the state’s first ever “carbon plan.” It was issued right before the new year, and the goal is to find ways for the electric sector, specifically Duke Energy, to reduce carbon emissions. What You Need To Know.
Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier
Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
blufftontoday.com
'We live in the world lynching made': How communities face — or hide from — history
Elijah Gaddis grew up in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, outside Charlotte. His family were new, but he felt welcomed. He ran around outside. On Sundays he attended church at Cold Water Lutheran, where the old-timers became like surrogate grandparents. Years later, Gaddis, then a doctoral student at the University of...
Kings Mountain man says December power bill cost nearly as much as rent
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A father in Kings Mountain was shocked at the energy bill he received last month. Thomas Collins told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that with a family of six, he’s used to paying a lot. But last month, his bill was nearly $500. Energy...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
GOP leaders in New York call on Rep. Santos to resign and give up his House seat
New York Republicans demanded Rep. George Santos give up his congressional seat because they say they can't trust him. NPR's A Martinez talks to Bruce Blakeman, county executive for Nassau County.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
North Carolina bid awarded 2029 World University Games
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina was awarded the 2029 World University Games on Tuesday, two months after the state's bid for the 2027 games finished as the runner-up to South Korea. The executive committee of the International University Sports Federation, meeting in Lake Placid, New York, selected North Carolina...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0