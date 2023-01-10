ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WFAE

Mayor Vi Lyles on CATS, Charlotte's transportation plan and 2023 goals

It’s Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles's first visit to Charlotte Talks in 2023. It comes as CATS is stealing the headlines in more ways than one. The new transit center seems to be moving forward with a plan to move the facility underground. The positives and negatives of this plan have been discussed for months. What is pushing this proposal?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC House could set new rules that would let GOP vote to override Cooper vetoes without notice

RALEIGH, N.C. — Controversial North Carolina bills could be approved with little notice under new rules proposed by Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives. State legislators on Wednesday are set to return to Raleigh where, for the next two years, the GOP will have almost enough members to pass their agenda at-will and override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

Abortion a surprise focus of the South Carolina Legislature

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly opened its 2023 legislative session Tuesday with a surprising priority: abortion. Many lawmakers thought the issue was just about settled during a bruising special session last year that strained Republicans before failing to change the 2021 state law banning abortions when cardiac activity is detected at about six weeks after conception.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
YORK, SC
kiss951.com

Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023

This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier

Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

North Carolina bid awarded 2029 World University Games

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina was awarded the 2029 World University Games on Tuesday, two months after the state's bid for the 2027 games finished as the runner-up to South Korea. The executive committee of the International University Sports Federation, meeting in Lake Placid, New York, selected North Carolina...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

