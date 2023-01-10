Read full article on original website
2023 North Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductees named
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota High School Coaches Association has officially announced their 2023 Hall of Fame class with four new members to be inducted: Ron Benson (Mott Regent), Randy Gordon (Dickinson Trinity), Todd Olson (Fargo Public Schools), and Larry Sandy (Velva). Benson carried a Mott Regent football to a winning record in […]
newsdakota.com
The Peluso Report: Strength in Numbers
Fishing for walleyes remains best during low-light hours and when the clouds roll in over Devils Lake. DEO Photo by Mike Peluso. We have been lucky with the weather lately here in North Dakota and I probably jinxed it for everyone, but honestly, it’s been pretty darn good. We...
UConn women’s basketball makes changes to schedule
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut announced changes to the women’s basketball schedule. UConn’s game against DePaul at Gampel Pavilion has been moved from January 8 to January 23 at 7 p.m. Additionally, UConn’s game at Seton Hall has been moved from January 19 to January 17. The UConn-DePaul game had been postponed […]
The 6 Newest Towns Established In North Dakota
As we learned yesterday if you read my stories, most of the towns created in North Dakota were established in the late 1800s' when the railroads started working their way west. The oldest established city in North Dakota is Pembina. The towns along the Red River however like Fargo, Grand...
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular boy names in the 90s in North Dakota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
The 5 Most Unpicturesque Cities In North Dakota
Ok, first and foremost I am NOT slamming these 5 places I chose, I only intend on pointing out... ...that there are some cities in North Dakota that at some point or another...ummm...lack scenery. Unpicturesque if you will. They STILL have their own unique personality, somewhere in their town. For instance, one of the cities I chose has probably THE most incredible hockey arena in the country, the scenery inside and outside this sporting spectacle is downright breathtaking - however, the Unpicturesque views are definitely close by. So, no doubt you may disagree with me on some of my choices, but you'll for sure find yourself nodding your head when you recognize where the ( yawn ) pictures were taken. Put it this way, maybe this gallery will prepare you and your family for the next time you take a road trip, and drive through these North Dakota cities.
Tracking two storms next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking two potential storms next week and has an update on the improving air quality around Minnesota.
froggyweb.com
Doug Leier: A big picture look at North Dakota winter fishing
When the first storm iced some parts of North Dakota, then followed with snow from inches to feet, a collective sigh could be heard from Williston to Wahpeton. After the snow was moved, those with a glass half-full attitude smiled with thoughts of ice fishing. There was more snow, more cold, but the hardy souls had seen this before.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leadership is nearing the end of its selection process regarding education officials. Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota's State School Superintendent, says six candidates are being considered for the state's Board of Higher Education. The candidates are competing for two open seats on the board, which oversee eleven colleges and universities across the state.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
KNOX News Radio
GF’s Wijetunga among 6 applicants for Higher Ed Board
Six people have applied for two positions on the eight-member North Dakota Board of Higher Education, including Altru cardiologist Dr. Mevan Wijetunga of Grand Forks. Other applicants include current board member Tim Mihalick of Minot…human resources consultant Curtis Biller of Fargo… Jamestown University engineering professor Katrina Christiansen… political consultant Dustin Gawrylow of Bismarck… and Stanley Schauer of Bismarck, assessment director with the state Department of Public Instruction.
North Dakota Has 3 Counties Among the Poorest In The Nation
Things are going pretty well in North Dakota. The population is on the uptick, businesses are thriving and the quality of life is pretty hard to beat in North Dakota. However, it's not all roses. According to World Population Review, the state of North Dakota has three counties that are among the poorest in the nation. This is really sad to see, and the 11th poorest county in all of the United States is just south of Bismarck Mandan.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SOMEONE In ND Has A Winning Lottery Ticket-Time Is Running OUT!
Hey read the title of this story again slowly, I could be doing you a HUGE favor... ...first of all, I'll just get this out of the way, I know for a fact it's not me - darn it. The urgency of my message could bring you $150,000. Here is a fact, someone invested their hard-earned money and bought a Powerball ticket in North Dakota - let me stop right here, first of all, don't 99.9% of all humans that have a lottery ticket usually can't wait until the current numbers come out, am I right? I mean I have never heard of someone just putting their "Could be a gold nugget winner" off to the side and completely forgetting about it. So, with that being said, HURRY and look around to see if you have a lottery ticket you haven't checked yet.....Time is running out, literally.
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN gas pipeline update
There could be a glitch in efforts to build a natural gas pipeline from western Minnesota to East Grand Forks (MN). North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says they just recently learned that an application submitted back in May contains incorrect information and is missing some substantial contracts. Viking...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two North Dakota tax credit deadlines are approaching in February for seniors and disabled veterans
(Bismarck, ND) -- The deadline to apply for two North Dakota tax credit programs is February 1st. The Homestead Tax Credit and Disabled Veterans Tax Credit can help low-income seniors and those with disabilities manage their property tax bills. Thousands of residents statewide have benefited from a reduced tax liability.
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
