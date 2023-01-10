Read full article on original website
247Sports
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
insidethehall.com
Film Session: Penn State
In its loss to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday night, the Hoosiers defended well for the first eight minutes of the contest. They limited Penn State, a team that shoots a high volume of 3-pointers, to just two makes from deep and .80 points per possession. But the wheels fell...
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, Trey Galloway react to loss against Penn State
Mike Woodson and Trey Galloway addressed the media following Indiana’s 85-66 loss to Penn State on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Filed to: Mike Woodson, Penn State Nittany Lions, Trey Galloway.
The Hoosier State's top 2024 QB Danny O'Neil gives the latest regarding his recruitment
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil was one of the standouts at this year’s All-American Bowl National Combine, and before a strong performance on the Alamo Dome field in San Antonio, he sat down with 247Sports and talked about where things stand with his recruitment. "I think the...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis featured on BTN’s “The Journey”
Watch as Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was profiled on the Big Ten Network’s series “The Journey.”. Jackson-Davis discusses his return to IU, he’s shown coaching at a fantasy camp, and Mike Woodson shares his thoughts on the senior forward. The feature also includes footage from Indiana’s win...
hometownnewsnow.com
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball notebook: Mike Woodson on PSU’s Pickett, recent play of Geronimo, Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino
Indiana men’s basketball (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) is looking to break a slump Wednesday. The Hoosiers take on Penn State (11-5, 2-3) at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, tipping off at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network. IU head coach Mike Woodson talked about the matchup and...
Indiana due for another Big Ten challenge at Penn State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has stalked the sideline for multiple NBA teams and played for the ultimate bottom-line coach as
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Indiana at Penn State
Indiana will try to avoid an 0-3 start in Big Ten road games when it travels to University Park, Pennsylvania, to take on Penn State Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions are 11-5 overall and 2-3 in conference games. Wednesday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. ET tip on BTN:...
Indiana Women's Basketball: 'Most Potential in Terms of Their Scoring Power'
Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren has coached nine different teams, all different but sort of the same she said. The current roster has the most offensive firepower all while staying true to its defensive identity, Moren said.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
cbs4indy.com
Beloved ‘Indy Steelers’ football coach killed in Greenwood road rage shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that took the life of a beloved football coach Wednesday night in Johnson County. Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, was shot to death while riding in a van that was exiting on County Line Road from I-65 North.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen
Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Benjamin’s Coffeehouse & Bakeshop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andrea Brewer stopped by “All Indiana” on Wednesday to share coffee and goodies from her shop in Johnson County. Benjamin’s Coffeehouse & Bakeshop is at 49 E. Court St. in downtown Franklin.
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain, storms Thursday with temperature tumble
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are well above mid-January averages today – despite the fact of abundant cloud cover, areas of showers/drizzle, and some fog. Temperatures settle into the upper 40s and remain there until the passage of a cold front Thursday. Fog will be locally dense between now and...
Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice
PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
