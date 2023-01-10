ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

Film Session: Penn State

In its loss to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday night, the Hoosiers defended well for the first eight minutes of the contest. They limited Penn State, a team that shoots a high volume of 3-pointers, to just two makes from deep and .80 points per possession. But the wheels fell...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
hometownnewsnow.com

Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
LA PORTE, IN
insidethehall.com

What to Expect: Indiana at Penn State

Indiana will try to avoid an 0-3 start in Big Ten road games when it travels to University Park, Pennsylvania, to take on Penn State Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions are 11-5 overall and 2-3 in conference games. Wednesday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. ET tip on BTN:...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen

Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast

Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Benjamin’s Coffeehouse & Bakeshop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andrea Brewer stopped by “All Indiana” on Wednesday to share coffee and goodies from her shop in Johnson County. Benjamin’s Coffeehouse & Bakeshop is at 49 E. Court St. in downtown Franklin.
FRANKLIN, IN
vincennespbs.org

Railcrew Express loses CSX contract

RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice

PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN

