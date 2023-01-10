Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Establishes Office of Strategy
TACOMA, Wash. – With the adoption of the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget, a new Office of Strategy was established. “By bringing strategic oversight into a single focused unit, the City is better positioned to achieve the City Council’s overarching policy goals,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This new approach helps us maximize our collective impact and emerge stronger than ever. I look forward to seeing what we are able to achieve together.”
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
The Suburban Times
Seeking applications for board and commission positions
City of Puyallup announcement. Many Puyallup residents help build community through volunteer service. The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications for current vacancies and upcoming term expirations on the following citizen volunteer boards and commissions:. To be considered for appointment, submit a complete application no later than 5:00 pm on...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
The Suburban Times
Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant from Puget Sound Energy Foundation
Making a Difference Foundation announcement. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Puget Sound Energy Foundation in support of MADF’s the new Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank building remodel project. After first opening as a small food closet 20 years ago, the Eloise’s...
KGMI
State commission mulling site for new western Washington airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – An issue that will likely get a lot of attention during this legislative session in Olympia is a new commercial airport. KIRO reports that a state commission is expected to make a final recommendation in June on a location for a new facility that would complement Sea-Tac.
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
MyNorthwest.com
Tax relief, drug possession among topics debated with WA Legislature back in session
Washington’s elected officials arrived or returned to Olympia Monday, with the legislature kicking off 2023 by addressing and tackling state-wide issues, including homelessness, housing affordability, mental health, education, and inflation. “Going into this session, the state has $4 billion in surplus. Last year? It was $15 billion,” said KIRO...
lhsledger.org
Major airport in Pierce County?
There are plans to build an airport in rural pierce county. For us here in Lakewood SeaTac is about thirty minutes away, but some state government officials believe there is a need for one here in pierce county. Some of the areas in the plans include Graham and rural Olympia.
Reduction in private ambulance service in Pierce County could impact 911 system
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Private ambulance company American Medical Response (AMR) announced it will lay off 130 employees in Pierce County at the end of the month, potentially impacting emergency service in some areas. According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesperson Jenny Weekes, private companies like AMR contract...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
The Suburban Times
Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant from Skookum Contract Services
Making a Difference Foundation announcement. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Skookum Contract Services for MADF’s the new Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank building remodel project. MADF’s Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank reduces the judgment and stigma to hunger while providing healthy,...
The Suburban Times
2023 Legislative Session underway
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. The 2023 Legislative Session is officially underway! Legislative buildings are open to the public and the legislative session is returning to an in-person format this year. We’ve put together some links that will assist you in learning about Washington’s law-making process, researching bills that...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Needless bill proposes protection for those already protected
Violent incidents are jarring — especially when they take place in public. These days, everything is caught on camera. This incident was caught on camera at a Kenmore Middle School basketball game Dec. 2021. Mark McLaughlin exited the stands and allegedly assaulted a 72-year-old official, rushing at the victim....
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
KOMO News
Pierce County prosecutor claims Washington's drug law is making the community less safe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Now that the Washington State Legislature has convened to begin its next 105-day session, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett hopes lawmakers take another look at challenges in the current drug possession law. After the state Supreme Court declared Washington’s felony drug possession statute unconstitutional...
The Suburban Times
Call volumes continue to increase for Tacoma Fire Department
City of Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – The Tacoma Fire Department responded to almost 50,000 calls in 2022. Most of those calls – about 80 percent in fact – were for Emergency Medical Service (EMS). Tacoma residents and businesses pay taxes to the city for all services,...
The Suburban Times
PLU selected for American Passport Project
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Pacific Lutheran University was recently selected to participate in the second cohort of the Institute of International Education (IIE) American Passport Project. Through this initiative, 25 eligible PLU students who have never had a U.S. passport, will get one free of charge. PLU was one of 40 institutions in the United States to be selected.
KREM
Seattle trial lawyer speculates future of Moscow murder suspect's case
MOSCOW, Idaho — KREM 2 isn't expecting a whole lot to happen during Thursday's status hearing. The Moscow murder suspect will not enter a plea. It's really just a hearing to schedule future court proceedings. We spoke to a trial lawyer about what's to come and what challenges Bryan...
Lawsuit by Seattle company could change union rights
A Seattle lawsuit is being heard before the Supreme Court, which could change union rights when they strike, according to the SCOTUS Blog. Glacier Northwest is a concrete company in Seattle. When its drivers decided to go on strike, they would load their trucks with cement, drive their vehicles to company headquarters, then walk off the job with concrete still mixing in the trucks.
Comments / 0