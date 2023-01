Pictured front: Seniors Lloyd Ziparo and Claire Hulslander. Back row (l-r): Jim Ennis, President of the Syracuse Corvette Club; Sandra Winkworth Club Governor of the Syracuse Corvette Club; EJ Jackson, West Herr Auto Group East Syracuse Chevrolet and his daughter, Natalia; Anne Weslowski, Zone Manager of Chevrolet; Heidi Monsour, Director of Special Events and Programs; Matt Keough, CBA President; Mike Barker, Integrated Marketing, and John Marshall '67, Honorary Board Member.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO