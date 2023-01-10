Read full article on original website
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Opening Day For The Blarney Stone At The Hotel Donaldson
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The restaurant at the Hotel Donaldson is back open today after more than two years. The owner of The Blarney Stone bought the iconic Downtown Fargo hotel and restaurant last year. They spent nine months renovating it, combining Irish food and drink with well-known touches from the original HoDo restaurant. Check out some of the food and drinks with Managing Partner Jim Poolman and General Manager Tony Nasello.
kvrr.com
Alcohol Server Training Expanded To Include More People in Fargo, Goes Online
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More people are now required to undergo alcohol server training in Fargo thanks to an updated city ordinance passed last month. The training now applies to all people involved in the stream of the service of alocholic beverages at establishments. That includes managers, servers, bartenders,...
kvrr.com
Horace, North Dakota man faces charges after fleeing in South Dakota
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KVRR-KWAT) – A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County authorities this week after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest. Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan J. Stanley walked to...
kvrr.com
Three People Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Through Fargo and West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a vehicle that fled from police in Fargo and West Fargo is arrested after getting stuck in a ditch in West Fargo around 5:30 this morning. Police took 37-year-old Delano Minor of West Fargo into custody for fleeing and driving under...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
kvrr.com
WATCH: Norman Co. Sheriff Thornton honored for three decades of service
ADA, Minn. (KVRR) – Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton is remembered for giving three decades of service with law enforcement and always being there for friends and family. Thornton was eulogized by classmates including Moorhead Deputy Police Chief Tory Jacobson. They remembered him for holding their school’s high jump...
kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
kvrr.com
Fargo man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg, Charged
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is charged after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. 23-year-old Cody Perman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to the call Monday night around 7:30 at his home in the 5300 block of 20th...
valleynewslive.com
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman was arrested Monday night after a car fire in the 1800 Block of 5th Ave. S. Jessica Neuleib was arrested for DWI. The Moorhead Police and Fire Dept. responded to a car fire where they found Neulieb outside a near-by home. The car was stuck in the snowbank and it was determined no one was in there after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the car is deemed a total loss.
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover
NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County. The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94. The crash report says a 65-year-old...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools looking to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools are preparing to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford North. This is all set before the upcoming school board meeting on Tuesday. The plan was set in motion in late November, with the idea of setting the land aside...
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
kvrr.com
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Fire Department Respond to Early Morning Fire
Just after midnight, Tuesday morning, the Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a residential home fire at 736 Oak Trail. The neighbors who called 911 described a sound that resembled an explosion and visible fire. When Fergus Falls Police and Fire Department arrived, there was flames showing from the front...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man who died after snowmobile broke through the ice identified
OTTERTAIL, MN - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when the snowmobile he was riding on went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. He was 64-year old Scott Simdorn of Ottertail. Two snowmobiles and an ATV all broke through the ice Saturday night....
kfgo.com
Moorhead woman arrested for DWI, car burns
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police arrested a woman for DWI after her car got stuck in a snowbank and started on fire Monday. The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue South. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed and the...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
kvrr.com
Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Identified
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man who died after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake has been identified as 64-year-old Scott Simdorn. Simdorn and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into lake around 7:30 Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
kvrr.com
Crews still removing snow from roads
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Works crews are still dealing with the mess left over from the past few weeks. Two storms last month dumped about 20 inches of snow in the metro. From now through Friday, crews will be plowing streets to remove snowpack and ice from...
