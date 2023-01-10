ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Russian 2016 election disinfo did nothing but drive liberals mad

By Rich Lowry
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEAy1_0k91Z7vU00

Not all conspiracy theories are created equal.

The same people who pride themselves on rigorously insisting on the facts — ideally, explained in the dulcet tones of an NPR anchor — are happy to embrace conspiracy theories supportive of their own worldview.

This is why the idea that Russian disinformation on social media influenced or even decided the 2016 election has gained such purchase, even though a new study finds , unsurprisingly, no evidence for it.

The overwhelming focus on the Russian influence operation in the wake of 2016 was classic conspiratorial thinking — an unusual or unwelcome event, namely Donald Trump’s shocking victory, was attributed to the machinations of a small, shadowy group of malefactors.

This fevered notion fueled Democratic 2016 election denialism; catalyzed a federal investigation into Trump that was senseless and disruptive; created a cottage industry of supposed disinformation experts; pushed social-media companies into exercising rank political censorship in the name of fact-based content moderation; led to the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story; and distorted the work of the FBI, which made itself an adjunct of the progressive crusade against such supposedly pervasive and incredibly consequential disinformation.

The consequences of all of this are still with us today. The panic over disinformation is the backdrop to many of the “Twitter Files” releases , which will be followed up with hearings by House Republicans.

It always seemed unlikely that a challenge beyond the grasp of American politicos with endless resources and extensive knowledge of our political system — namely swaying an election based on some random, not-very-good social-media posts — would be easily within the grasp of clueless Russians wielding a bunch of trolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3De8Hw_0k91Z7vU00
Russian disinformation unsurprisingly didn’t puppeteer Trump’s win in 2016.
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File

The new report, published by Nature Communications (affiliated with the famous journal Nature), is the product of years-long research led by the New York University Center for Social Media and Politics. For technical reasons, the study focuses on Twitter, although surely its findings are more generally applicable.

It found that even though the scale of the Russian efforts sounds vast — an estimated 32 million Twitter users exposed to Russia-sponsored posts, egads! — their reach and measurable effect were negligible.

According to the report, which relied on a detailed survey of a subset of Twitter users, 1% of people on Twitter accounted for 70% of exposure to Russian tweets and 10% for 98% of exposure.

In other words, this was not a widespread phenomenon. Indeed, the median exposure to Russian accounts the last month of the election was zero because overall exposure was so tiny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4Z81_0k91Z7vU00
Panic about disinformation is the reason for many of the “Twitter Files” to be released.
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

As one might expect, the Russian accounts were “overshadowed — by at least an order of magnitude — by content from ordinary domestic political news media and US political candidates.”

Was the Russian disinfo carefully targeted for political effect? No. It turns out the Internet Research Agency, the outfit in charge of the bots, didn’t know how to target American swing voters (maybe it’s better at this when trying to influence local elections in Vladivostok).

The Russian accounts were disproportionately seen by strong Republicans. These weren’t people sitting on the fence about the election before seeing some crude anti-Hillary meme on social media and thinking, “That clinches it — now I can’t vote for the Democrat I’ve disdained for a couple decades after all.”

The study found, naturally, “the relationship between the number of posts from Russian foreign influence accounts that users are exposed to and voting for Donald Trump is near zero.” Nor did Russian posts influence attitudes toward the issues or drive increased polarization.

It turns out random drivel produced by foreigners and thrown into the enormous maw of American social media doesn’t have much effect.

If the report’s findings were more politically convenient, they would by spread far and wide by traditional media outlets urging everyone to accept its conclusions as “science.”

In the end, the biggest success of the Russian operation was driving a segment of American political opinion completely mad.

Twitter: @RichLowry

Comments / 7

Sgt Michael
3d ago

A successful gaslighting operation requires the lies being perpetrated as truth be supported by burying the truth. This requires an extensive and widely coordinated network of "news" reporting sources and pundits who ignore reporting or discussing the truth in favor of the lies. First, accuse others of doing what you, yourself, do. Then, repeat it continuously while suppressing the facts of your own actions. Goebbels successful model for Nazi propaganda. He convinced an educated and sophisticated society to believe Jews were inhuman, disgusting creatures that were the cause of all the society's ills. And that they deserved extinction. And today in America democrats and their allies in the press are diligently working to make Republicans inhuman, disgusting creatures responsible for all our society's ills.

Reply
9
Diana Trager
3d ago

there are many many uninformed leftists that still believe the Russia Russia Russia hoax and will continue to believe it until the talking heads tell them different. it's amazing to me

Reply
2
Related
The Hill

Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
73K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy