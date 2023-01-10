ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco

As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Bart Officials Lay Out Strategy To Address Homelessness In Coming Years

BART hopes to increase its efforts to connect homeless and unhoused riders with social services by 5 percent over the next three years, the transit agency's point person on addressing homelessness said Thursday. Daniel Cooperman, BART's senior manager of social services, and officials from the agency's police force outlined BART's...
SFGate

The Daily 1-11-23 Gigantic mystery bone washes up on San Francisco beach

When San Francisco photographer Elke Teichmann and her roommate were walking their dogs along the shoreline of Fort Funston last weekend, neither of them expected to stumble across the skeletal remnants of a massive sea creature. But, according to paleontology experts, that’s exactly what happened.  “My roommate and I were walking our dogs on the beach, observing all the driftwood that had washed up from the storm, when I saw something that caught my eye,” Teichmann told Ariana Bindman in an email. After approaching the object and taking a few photos, she thought it was maybe part of a whale vertebra — and after reviewing the images, Bay Area researchers confirmed she wasn’t too far off the mark. • ‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist tells homeowners about signs of tree failure they should look for during storms

TIBURON -- As tree trimming companies scrambling to keep up with all the fallen trees brought down by the rainstorms, the demand for tree inspections has spiked as well.That increase in tree inspection requests is largely due to one tragic incident during the recent storms.These days, when the large Treemasters truck shows up at a house, it feels like the cavalry has arrived.ALSO READ: Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay"Let's take a look up top," said company owner Tadd Jacobs as he trudged up the steep driveway with a worker.  He deploys his troops like they're going...
TIBURON, CA
Eater

San Francisco Burger King Franchise Owners Fined $2.2 Million Dollars in Wage Theft Case

San Francisco fast food workers just won a landmark case against two Burger King franchise owners. The California Labor Commissioner’s Office ruled in favor of 230 workers who made their case against owners Monu Singh and Harkiran “Romi” Randhawa for unlawful working conditions, leading to a $2.2 million settlement. The decision came on December 19 and the total bill, which accounts for more than $724,000 in unpaid wages plus interest, and $1.2 million in penalties, must be paid within 45 days. “I am happy that justice is being served,” Daniel Marini, a former Burger King employee, said in a press release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Major Housing Development Could Hit This SF Neighborhood

A new nine-story apartment building may be destined for San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to city planning documents. The 104-homes project at 1462 Pine St. could be built on an existing two-story office building, which would be demolished as part of the development. The total lot size is 13,750 square feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
