Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
How San Francisco's lack of public bathrooms tainted my love story
"It truly is a health issue."
San Francisco's first automated restaurant was the size of a football field
At maximum capacity, Ott's could serve up to 30,000 guests a day.
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco
As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
San Francisco bakery Arsicault's croissant ranked among top 5 in US by Yelp
What's your favorite croissant at this legendary SF bakery?
SFGate
Bart Officials Lay Out Strategy To Address Homelessness In Coming Years
BART hopes to increase its efforts to connect homeless and unhoused riders with social services by 5 percent over the next three years, the transit agency's point person on addressing homelessness said Thursday. Daniel Cooperman, BART's senior manager of social services, and officials from the agency's police force outlined BART's...
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
The Daily 1-11-23 Gigantic mystery bone washes up on San Francisco beach
When San Francisco photographer Elke Teichmann and her roommate were walking their dogs along the shoreline of Fort Funston last weekend, neither of them expected to stumble across the skeletal remnants of a massive sea creature. But, according to paleontology experts, that’s exactly what happened. “My roommate and I were walking our dogs on the beach, observing all the driftwood that had washed up from the storm, when I saw something that caught my eye,” Teichmann told Ariana Bindman in an email. After approaching the object and taking a few photos, she thought it was maybe part of a whale vertebra — and after reviewing the images, Bay Area researchers confirmed she wasn’t too far off the mark. • ‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches
Arborist tells homeowners about signs of tree failure they should look for during storms
TIBURON -- As tree trimming companies scrambling to keep up with all the fallen trees brought down by the rainstorms, the demand for tree inspections has spiked as well.That increase in tree inspection requests is largely due to one tragic incident during the recent storms.These days, when the large Treemasters truck shows up at a house, it feels like the cavalry has arrived.ALSO READ: Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay"Let's take a look up top," said company owner Tadd Jacobs as he trudged up the steep driveway with a worker. He deploys his troops like they're going...
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
Eater
San Francisco Burger King Franchise Owners Fined $2.2 Million Dollars in Wage Theft Case
San Francisco fast food workers just won a landmark case against two Burger King franchise owners. The California Labor Commissioner’s Office ruled in favor of 230 workers who made their case against owners Monu Singh and Harkiran “Romi” Randhawa for unlawful working conditions, leading to a $2.2 million settlement. The decision came on December 19 and the total bill, which accounts for more than $724,000 in unpaid wages plus interest, and $1.2 million in penalties, must be paid within 45 days. “I am happy that justice is being served,” Daniel Marini, a former Burger King employee, said in a press release.
Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
Video captures moment lightning strikes SF's Sutro Tower, Transamerica Pyramid
It was a light show in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon. Video captured lightning striking not only Sutro Tower but the Transamerica Pyramid and a crane near Highway 101.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
SF lawyer moves to have DA Brooke Jenkins disqualified from McAlister case
An attorney for Troy McAlister hopes to have San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins removed from the case.
Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
How much rain did San Francisco get from California's atmospheric river?
San Francisco just recorded the third-wettest 15-day period since the Gold Rush in 1849.
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
sfstandard.com
Major Housing Development Could Hit This SF Neighborhood
A new nine-story apartment building may be destined for San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to city planning documents. The 104-homes project at 1462 Pine St. could be built on an existing two-story office building, which would be demolished as part of the development. The total lot size is 13,750 square feet.
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
SFGate
