Read full article on original website
Hockeyboy
2d ago
Man? Man? you mean BOY! REAL MEN DONT STEAL AND HAVE JOBS. HE'S A BOY.
Reply(1)
12
Carmelo
3d ago
Tell me why I thought the headline said "commiting home invasion on Zion" as in 6'6" 284lb NBA monster 💀 Now that's a story we'd care about.
Reply
3
Aaron Maryniw
3d ago
That baby should start training boxing! Took one to the noggin and shrugged it off! Future champ!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State rolls through NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Related
New charges files against second suspect in Lake County shooting
New charges were filed against a second suspect following a shooting in Lake County on Sunday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it started as an argument between four people outside a Beach Park gas station near Lewis and Wadsworth.
Cops have lied while on Cook County courts' witness stand, report finds
The report from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts and the Chicago Council of Lawyers claims there is what the groups called a “teammate culture” among some police, prosecutors and Cook County judges that allows false police testimony.
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
vfpress.news
Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County Sheriff will not enforce assault weapons ban calling it 'clear violation of the 2nd Amendment'
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - The McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman say his office will not enforce the newly signed assault weapons ban. Sheriff Tadelman released a statement Thursday saying he and many others believe the new Illinois law "is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution."
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha man wanted in alleged battery, crashes vehicle in front of former Shopko before police subdue him with Taser
Kenosha police arrested a 32-year-old man following an alleged battery that led to a pursuit in which the man crashed a vehicle and ended with a foot chase in front of the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd St. early Wednesday. Isaiah David Varnell was in custody in the Kenosha...
DA finds no criminal liability in Milwaukee County Jail death of Brieon Green
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says it has found no criminal liability in the death of Brieon Green.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
WSPY NEWS
Two men charged with Aurora murder
Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
Ex-cop can't be officer in Illinois, under plea deal for shooting at man while off-duty
A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to firing at an unarmed man while off-duty and drunk.
Kenosha man gets 5 years for attacking cop during protests
Prosecutors say a Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for knocking a police officer unconscious during the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake. The U.S. Attorney's Office says a federal judge also ordered 29-year-old Ashton Howard last week to three years on supervised release following his prison term and to pay over $29,000 in restitution. Howard pleaded guilty last year to obstructing a law enforcement officer while that officer was engaged in his official duties during a civil disorder. Prosecutors said that Howard threw a brick at a Kenosha police officer in August 2020, knocking him unconscious.
wgtd.org
A Gun Going Off by Mistake May Have Killed a Racine Bar Owner
(WGTD)---The Racine man shot and killed on New Year's Day in the bar he owned may have been hit by friendly fire. According to a criminal complaint, 66-year-old Avery Stewart was in the process of trying to calm down an irate customer amidst a lot of pushing and shoving when a gun discharged.
wlip.com
Man Arrested After Being Clocked Driving at 100 MPH
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man was arrested last night for driving more than 100 miles per hour before he came to a stop from a damaged tire. It happened around 10 PM near Sheridan Road and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie. According to scanner reports, police initiated a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman accused of stealing checks from Illinois high school, was allegedly found with multiple drugs on her
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman has been accused of stealing checks from an Illinois high school and was allegedly found with multiple drugs in her car. Canceled Holiday Flights , Will Cost Southwest Airlines , Over $800 Million . Southwest Airlines holiday breakdown will cost the air carrier as much as $825 million and result in a net loss for the fourth quarter. Southwest Airlines holiday breakdown will cost the air carrier as much as $825 million and result in a net loss for the fourth quarter. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. ‘Forbes’ reports that the airline says 17,000 canceled flights over ten days cost the company between $400 and $425 million in lost revenue. ‘Forbes’ reports that the airline says 17,000 canceled flights over ten days cost the company between $400 and $425 million in lost revenue. ‘Forbes’ reports that those losses come on top of reimbursements to passengers for expenses like transportation, hotels, meals and lost luggage. The airline is also offering passengers 25,000 Rapid Rewards points as a peace offering for anyone whose flight was canceled or delayed over three hours. According to ‘Forbes’ the fallout from the debacle is expected to trickle into future quarters as many of the expenses will not be recorded until they are processed. Meanwhile, the incident has added to calls for stronger consumer protections to safeguard confidence in US air travel. Senate, Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said that members of the committee will hold , “hearings for FAA reauthorization to examine how to strengthen consumer protections and airline operations.”. ‘Forbes’ reports that shares in Southwest are currently down 3% over last month and down 22% compared to 2021.
WISN
Suspect arrested in killing of two South Milwaukee teens
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two South Milwaukee teenagers on Dec. 29 has been arrested in Milwaukee, police said Tuesday. The teens were found dead in a car in a parking lot near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights in South Milwaukee. They...
Beach Park shootout leaves 2 hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – An early morning shootout sent two people to the hospital in far north suburban Beach Park.It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. at a gas station near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman started fighting with two other men when they pulled out guns and started firing.Everyone left the scene, but a man and a woman showed up at the hospital a short time later.Both victims are expected to survive.
Wrn.com
Jury selection for Kenosha County homicide retrial
Jury selection is underway in the second trial of a 62-year-old man accused of killing his wife with antifreeze nearly a quarter-century ago. Mark Jensen was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife at their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. A letter written by Jensen’s wife, Julie Jensen, before her...
fox32chicago.com
Woman used alias on Facebook to meet up with man before her and another suspect robbed him: prosecutors
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - Bond has been set for the second of two West Chicago residents accused of robbing a man at knifepoint. Breanna Gardea, 22, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful restraint. Gardea's codefendant, Teron Russell, faces the same charges. He...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint
RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
WISN
Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Grayslake, IL
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/
Comments / 15