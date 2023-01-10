ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 321 of the invasion

 3 days ago
Volunteers help Tetiana Honcharova, 67, to evacuate from the frontline town of Soledar, Ukraine, to Dnipro and join her family, as Russia's attacks continue.
  • Russia is focusing its offensive operations in three key areas in eastern Ukraine, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces reported in Tuesday morning’s briefing. Russia is concentrating its efforts on capturing all of Donetsk oblast by targeting the eastern areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman, the general staff said.
  • Russia and Wagner are “likely in control of most of” Soledar amid fierce fighting for the Donbas town, the UK Ministry of Defence said in its latest update on Tuesday. Russia and Wagner have made tactical advances in the last four days, the ministry said, in what it described as “highly likely an effort to envelop Bakhmut from the north, and to disrupt lines of communication”. Russian attacks in recent days have focused on Soledar in an apparent effort to cut off the town. The capture of Soledar, which lies to the north-east of Bakhmut, would put Ukrainian forces in the area in danger of being encircled and offer Russia a potential avenue of approach against that city.
  • Ukraine is reinforcing its positions around Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region, after days of relentless assaults by Russian forces spearheaded by the Wagner mercenary group. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in nightly video remarks on Monday that Bakhmut and Soledar were holding on despite widespread destruction. He cited new and fiercer attacks in Soledar, where he said no walls have been left standing and the land is covered with Russian corpses. “Thanks to the resilience of our soldiers in Soledar, we have won for Ukraine additional time and additional strength,” Zelenskiy said.
  • Russia has appointed Col Gen Alexander Lapin as its new chief of staff of the country’s ground forces, according to state-owned news agency Tass. His appointment comes despite fierce criticism over his performance in Ukraine as commander of Russia’s central military district, after Russian forces were driven out of the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, a key logistics hub.
  • Russia will continue developing nuclear weapons to guarantee the country’s sovereignty, its defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, said. Moscow will keep building up its nuclear triad of ballistic missiles, submarines and strategic bombers, he said, as well as increasing the “combat capabilities of the aerospace forces”.
  • A Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons has held exercises in the Norwegian Sea, according to the country’s defence ministry. Vladimir Putin sent the frigate to the Atlantic Ocean last week, which was read as a signal to the west that Russia will not back down over the war in Ukraine.
  • Russia’s security council secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, said the conflict in Ukraine is a military confrontation between Russia and Nato. Patrushev, a close ally of Putin, said the west was trying to cleave Russia apart and “eventually just erase it from the political map of the world”.
  • Britain is considering supplying a handful of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first time a western country has indicated it may supply its homemade heavy armour to Kyiv in the war against Russia. No final decision by Downing Street has been made, British sources added, but Ukraine is hoping a positive move by the UK could help persuade Germany to follow suit later this month with its Leopard 2 battle tanks.
  • The US is reportedly considering sending Stryker armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine. The move could be announced next week, but no final decision has been made, Politico reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
  • Germany has no plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a government spokesperson has said. Robert Habeck, Germany’s economy minister, said on Sunday that Berlin could not rule out the delivery of Leopard tanks – which are heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders – to support Ukrainian military forces in the future.
  • Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, has said its cooperation with the EU is “more important than ever” because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference at the signing of a third joint declaration with Europe at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels, he said: “We are determined to take the partnership between Nato and the EU to the next level.”
  • The European Council president, Charles Michel, and European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, along with Stoltenberg, signed the declaration for cooperation on Tuesday morning. Recalling the moment last February that the same three leaders met to consider Vladimir Putin’s invasion, Stoltenberg said: “President Putin wanted to take Ukraine in a few days and to divide us. On both counts he has clearly failed.”

