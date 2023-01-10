ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Liberal media is trying to protect the FBI from hard questions about illegal surveillance

By Andrew C. McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8J8G_0k91YyDb00

Besides addressing the crisis at the southern border , there is no more urgent matter for the new Republican House majority to direct its attention to than the conversion of the federal government into a progressive cudgel against civil rights. And there is nothing less surprising than the media-Democrat complex’s determination to strangle the probe in its cradle.

In the left’s playbook, everything is either about race or Donald Trump — if not both. So as night follows day, with House Republicans poised to establish a much needed Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Democrats and their press accomplices are framing the panel as an adjunct of the 2024 Trump presidential campaign.

They can’t be allowed to get away with that.

To make sure they don’t, Republicans must take pains not to help. That means going about it carefully, methodically and in a way that makes clear the weaponization’s victims are the American people, not a sinking pol who is unpopular with a solid majority of the American people.

In autumn 2016, before there ever was a Trump presidency, before we knew a thing about “Russiagate” or the FBI’s scandalous deception of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, the court’s chief judge scalded the bureau for its institutional “lack of candor.”

This had nothing to do with Trump; the tribunal had just been advised, and not for the first time, that US spy agencies had been illegally monitoring the communications of Americans for years — Americans who had utterly no connection to espionage or terrorist activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWnF9_0k91YyDb00
Democrats and the media are framing the potential committee as an adjunct of the 2024 Trump presidential campaign.
AP/Rebecca Blackwell

As we have learned is typical in the ensuing six years, abuses of intelligence authorities are commonplace. Typically, top intelligence officials are well aware of illegalities and deceptive practices but withhold the information from the courts and Congress.

The media-Democrat complex would like you to believe the corruption of the government’s law-enforcement and intelligence apparatus is just Trump propaganda.

But it’s not: When federal agencies put their thumb on the scale against critics of government, they are bound to be doing it for the benefit of Democrats and the preservation of the progressive Beltway status quo, in which bureaucrats are lavishly rewarded with power and bottomless budgets.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05l3Wd_0k91YyDb00 editorial
Liberal media shamelessly play politics over House GOP’s Biden investigations

President Trump was a loud sometime critic of the status quo, but he did nothing meaningful to rein it in. He did not use the powers at his disposal to force disclosures about executive agency abuses, much less propose to slash their funding — which, short of holding abusive officials accountable, is the only way to achieve course correction.

That is what has to be done. It has to be done, moreover, for the sake of the American people and the vindication of our constitutional rights.

This is what has to be made clear. Progressives do not believe we should have free speech. Like religious fundamentalists, they believe they have all the answers — in their case, about what “good government” requires and what “science” dictates. They meet any attempt to push back against their pieties with an authoritarian iron fist, not constitutionally mandated accommodation.

For progressives, furthermore, government is not the servant of “we the people.” It is the means by which progressives coerce compliance with their policy preferences. Consequently, Democrats inveigh that congressional inquiries into law-enforcement and intelligence operations will compromise national security and criminal investigations. Or at least that’s what they say when those inquiries are led by Republicans — when they’re led by Democrats, such as the norms-busting, unabashedly partisan, media-adulated Jan. 6 committee, no stone may go unturned, and those who decline to cooperate are prosecuted for contempt.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1SXu_0k91YyDb00
The liberal media’s cynical gaslighting on House probes into Hunter Biden

These are not problems that need addressing for the benefit of Trump. They need addressing for the survival of our constitutional order.

Right now, thanks to disclosures by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk and discovery in free-speech litigation brought by two states (among other plaintiffs) against the Biden administration, an incontestable record is unfolding. It shows the FBI, other intelligence agencies, and the Biden White House bludgeoned social-media companies into suppressing speech of which the government did not approve regarding COVID vaccines and political issues. The revelations have exploded the government’s implausible claims that it was merely helping Big Tech make “voluntary” censorship decisions.

This is a blatant violation of the First Amendment. To be sure, private actors are not bound by free-speech principles, but if they are acting at government’s urging, they shed their private character and become arms — weapons — of the state. That cannot be tolerated.

The media-Democrat complex has strained for more than two years to bleach away news about millions of dollars that poured into the Biden family coffers from shady characters tied to corrupt and anti-American foreign regimes — the monetizing of Joe Biden’s political influence, with Joe Biden’s knowledge and participation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15k9F9_0k91YyDb00
Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal drew a lot of attention towards the Biden family.
AFP via Getty Images/ Nicholas Kamm

Democrats and their notetakers would have you believe congressional inquiries regarding this scandal are a mere “interference” in the criminal investigation of the president’s troubled son Hunter. That’s nonsense, for reasons having nothing to do with Trump.

Nothing more alarmed the Framers of our Constitution than the specter of a president, with all the awesome powers of the executive branch, being bought by foreign governments. The Biden investigation — not Hunter Biden, but the Biden family, very much including the president — is a national-security imperative. And you know as sure as you’re reading this that if a Republican’s family had cashed in like Joe Biden’s family has done, the hearings would already be underway. It would be the only news story in the country.

Of course Republicans must go about this in the right way. This should not be Jan. 6 committee-style theater. These should be real bipartisan probes, with cross-examination and robust debate. But the weaponization panel is essential, and Republicans must not be cowed by those who want to stifle an investigation and our rights along with it.

Andrew C. McCarthy is a former federal prosecutor.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
73K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy