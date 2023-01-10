Read full article on original website
Opponents call Connecticut recreational cannabis sales ‘premature’
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Opponents of the move to legalize recreational marijuana sales in the state are preparing themselves for what comes next. “We need to go in eyes wide open,” said Luke Niforatos, the executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana. “We now have an industry that will start lobbying at the […]
Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
Connecticut officers trained how to recognize drivers who’ve used cannabis
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Determining if a driver is operating a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis takes specially trained officers — and more are stepping up to learn. There are 62 drug recognition experts in the state, a number that continues to grow, according to Cpl. Kevin Geraci with the South Windsor […]
Legal sales of recreational marijuana start in Connecticut
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state had recorded $251,276 in adult-use cannabis sales.
Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
Connecticut to receive more federal funding to help residents pay heating bills
Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.
Connecticut customers partake in opening day for marijuana sales
NEWINGTON, Conn. — Lines formed before dispensaries opened their doors Tuesday. Adults 21 and older across Connecticut walked into retail shops and bought marijuana products for the first time after brandishing a valid ID. Tuesday marks a historic moment Bristol’s Alan Labreck has been looking forward to for more...
Budding new industry has highs and lows as officials looks to keep marijuana from kids
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut embarked into a brave new world Tuesday, a world of legal recreational marijuana sales. The state thinks they are ready to tackle the challenges ahead. Chiefly, keeping cannabis out of the hands of kids. Connecticut’s recreational marijuana bill passed during the 2022 session and does...
Appeals court grants Pattis postponement in law license suspension
HARTFORD, Conn. — An appeals court Thursday granted Attorney Norm Pattis a postponement of the six-month suspension of his law license, overturning what a judge had ruled 24 hours earlier. Pattis is most recently known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook...
How Connecticut State Police plan to catch those driving while under the influence of marijuana
If a driver is operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, the traffic stop is relatively straightforward.
CT retail cannabis stores open for first day of sales: 'A new leaf to grow our economy'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The start of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut Tuesday brought much fanfare but not the same level of demand seen in other states that have legalized cannabis in recent years. Ahead of the first stores opening, officials urged patience...
Bill seeks to give CT lawmakers oversight on future electric rate changes
CONNECTICUT, USA — The legislative session is just barely underway and solutions are already being considered to stop electric rates from rising higher in the future. In fact, conversations were happening even before the session started. Very few bills have been written yet, but a lot of concepts are...
Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Where you can and can't smoke marijuana in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Any adult over 21 that wants to buy cannabis products in Connecticut can do so, starting Tuesday. That doesn’t mean you can expect to see people lighting up wherever they want. For the most part, all the same rules that apply to smoking or vaping...
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
Disability Rights Connecticut to Focus on Seven Priority Areas in 2023
Disability Rights Connecticut, an independent statewide non-profit organization which advocates for the human, civil, and legal rights of people with disabilities in Connecticut, has announced seven areas of priority focus for 2023, which include a total of 37 objectives for action during the year.
Recreational marijuana sales ready to launch Tuesday, limited supply available on opening day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut's first recreational cannabis retail shops open Tuesday morning and experts say it's possible not everyone will be able to find what they're looking for on opening day. Officials expect Tuesday to be a little chaotic and are warning there may be long lines. Only...
