Chad Joseph Argall
Chad J. Argall, age 51, of Dodgeville, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023. Chad was born in Belmont on September 9th, 1971 to Mary LaVoy and Richard Argall. He is a graduate of Belmont High School and then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from UW-Platteville. He married his best friend Mary Jo Benish on August 17, 1996, in Highland, WI.
Gerald Lloyd Olson
DeForest – Gerald Lloyd Olson, age 76, passed away after a short illness at the Madison VA Hospice. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd “Dick” and Jane Olson; grandparents, Hans and Jessie Olson and Richard and Jessie Lewis; and numerous aunts and uncles; and a cousin, Lois Bredeson.
Bonnie Lee Zitske
Bonnie Lee Zitske passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Jan. 10, 2023. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Madison, Wis. She was a 1960 graduate of Madison Central High School and worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 40 years. Bonnie was a force to all that knew her with her inquisitive mind, caring nature, and independent spirit. You could always count on finding her cozied up in her sunroom with a good book, cuddling with her beloved cat, Izzy. She cherished her many lunches with her friend, Karen, as well as the Sun Prairie ladies.
Ralph J. Soeldner
PLAIN, Wis. — Ralph J. Soeldner, age 90, of Plain, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. He was born on January 28, 1932, in Plain, WI the son of Adam and Mary (Neuheisel) Soeldner. Ralph was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was employed by Edward Kraemer & Sons for 46 years as the company controller. During that time, he served as President of the Village of Plain, President of the Plain Lion’s Club, 4th degree and Grand Knight of the Plain Knights of Columbus Council, library board officer, Plain Golf Course Development Volunteer Committee, Sauk County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center Advisory Board and St. Luke’s Parish Council. He was married on September 7, 1974, to the former Donna (Yanke) Kindschi.
Karen Anne Melchert
Karen Anne Melchert, age 73, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She was born on Dec. 14, 1949, in Madison. Karen graduated from Madison East High School and later attended MATC taking various courses. She married Herman Melchert on Jan. 24, 1970, in Madison at Bethany Evangelical Free Church. Karen worked as a data processor at Bank One and later on at the Department of Revenue. She retired in 2008.
Barbara J. Blum
Barbara Joann (Schulz) Blum, age 90 of Freeport, formerly of Monroe, died on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Liberty Village in Freeport. Barbara was born on Dec 6, 1932, in Monroe, WI, to the late Howard Otto and Lillian Cathryn (Marty) Schulz. She was a sister to her brother Howard Frederic Schulz and sister Marianne Carla Schulz Wright, both deceased. Barbara married Charles R. Blum on Oct 27, 1956, at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Monroe. They were blessed with two daughters, Marty Blum Coughlin (Brian) and Carla J. Blum and a precious grandson, Liam Martin Coughlin.
Glenda Joan “Chub” Endrulat
Glenda Joan “Chub” Endrulat, age 89, of Browntown, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Glenda was born on June 1, 1933, to Glenn and Alice (Stettler) Hasse. She was a sister to Marilyn J. Hartwig and Geraldine A. Rufer.
James G. “Jim” Richgels
James G. “Jim” Richgels, age 66, of Madison passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at UW Hospital after a brief battle with. lung cancer. He was born on July 25, 1956 in Highland, WI the son of Melvin and Leora (Drager) Richgels. Jim grew up in Cross Plains and graduated from Middleton High School in 1974. Jim was united in marriage to Janine Lennie on August 13, 1977 in Eau Claire, WI. He worked for MG&E for 12 years before moving to the US Postal Service, where he retired as a transportation supervisor. His “fun” job was working at the Madison Mallards as a beer pourer since the Mallards began.
John Englesby
On January 5, 2023, John Englesby of Morrisonville passed away following a brief illness. Born in 1942 in Madison, John was a lifelong resident of Morrisonville, living his early years in his grandfather’s home. John attended the Morrisonville Grade School and received his secondary education at the DeForest High School from which he graduated in 1960. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1964, where he remained in service for 35 years as an elementary teacher and at times as an administrator. He loved working with children, fellow educators, and administrators in Sun Prairie and was a dedicated educator. He received two additional degrees in Curriculum and Instruction from the University, a Master’s Degree in 1969, and a PhD. Degree in 1982.
A mother’s fight to save her daughter
The fight of Andrea Nelson’s life didn’t take place in a boxing ring. As one of Wisconsin’s first female professional boxers, Nelson fought numerous bouts — winning most — before injuries led her to retire from the ring in 2003. Nelson then joined her mentor,...
Dean A Woodas
SAUK CITY – Dean Alexius Woodas, born January 3, 1936, in Patras, Greece, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023, surrounded by his children. Dean lived a lively and interesting life, growing up in Greece and immigrating to the U.S. in 1955. He is survived by three children, Nick Woodas, Andy (Brenda) Woodas and Dena (Robert) Radtke; grandchildren, Melissa, Ben, Sydney, Oliver, and Abigail as well as great grandchildren and a younger brother, Dimitri Goutas. He joins his wife, Louise Woodas, son, Alex Woodas, brother, Nick Woutas, and other family and friends as he finishes his amazing journey here on earth.
Connor Essegian looking forward to Wisconsin’s trip to Assembly Hall
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday will be a homecoming of sorts for Connor Essegian. The Badger freshman grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which is about a 3 hour drive from Assembly Hall where the Badger will face the Hoosiers. “I’m just really excited to be able to go back...
WATCH: Why are lottery jackpots getting bigger?
MADISON, Wis. — Laura Albert, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Engineering and an expert on mathematical modeling and analytics, joins Live at Four to talk about why lottery jackpots are getting bigger. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Warm up by an outdoor fire at these 9 Madison spots
Enjoy some winter fun with friends and family without having to worry about frozen fingers and toes. Fire Pit at Wisconsin Brewing Co. Just 12 miles from downtown Madison is the Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. It provides the perfect space to warm up next to a toasty fire pit. Bonus! Pets on a leash and carry-in food are allowed which makes it just the spot to bring the entire family together for a winter evening. Make a reservation before you go. 1079 American Way, Verona.
Darlington edges Mineral Point in overtime in a huge SWAL showdown
#6 Darlington 73, #4 Mineral Point 70 (OT) COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Former Badgers running back Issac Guerendo transfers to Louisville
MADISON, Wis. — Issac Guerendo, who was a key part of the Badgers’ rushing attack last season, is transferring to Louisville. Guerendo announced the move Tuesday, just over a month after he announced that he entered the transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining. The Indiana...
Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
