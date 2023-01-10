ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
NY1

New York Senate Democrats set high-stakes hearing for Hector LaSalle

Gov. Kathy Hochul's embattled nominee to lead the state's top court and its judiciary branch will speak directly to state lawmakers on a key panel that could either advance him to the full state Senate or sink his confirmation. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Justice...
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

NY GOP leaders call for Santos' 'immediate resignation'

Members of the Nassau County Republican Committee on Wednesday called on Rep. George Santos to resign, saying the congressman ran a "campaign of deceit." At a news conference in Westbury, Long Island, Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Cairo said Santos "has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service or as an elected official."
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NY1

Florida lawmakers miss out on key House committee chairs

Florida has the second-largest delegation of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives with 20 members. But when leaders of the new GOP majority selected committee chairs, this week, none of the state's members secured leading roles. Now that the GOP has gained control of the House, much of its...
FLORIDA STATE
NY1

Brooklyn BP Antonio Reynoso shares his plans for the borough

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso held a state of the borough address for Brooklyn Tuesday — the first one in 10 years. On Thursday, Reynoso joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” to talk about his vision for the future of Brooklyn. He emphasized his commitment to...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy