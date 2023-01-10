Phillip J. Carlson, of Sauk City, Wisconsin, and formerly of Mankato and Vernon Center, Minnesota, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, with his daughters by his side. Phil was born March 25, 1932, to Silas and Ruth (Clark) Carlson in Cambria Township, MN. He graduated from Wellcome Memorial High School and was drafted into the Army in 1950. After leaving the Army, Phil attended Brown Institute to become an Electronics Technician. After graduation, he worked for RCA in the Atlantic Missile Range on Fernando de Noronha Island, Brazil and San Salvador Island, The Bahamas. Phil married Valleen M. Schwarz on April 22, 1962, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Vernon Center. Phil and Valleen resided afterward in Titusville, FL where he worked at Cape Canaveral maintaining electronics in the weather stations. Upon the death of Valleen’s father, the family moved back to the family farm in 1967 and resided there until moving to Mankato in 2004. In 2019, Phil moved to Maplewood Village Assisted Living in Sauk City, WI.

SAUK CITY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO