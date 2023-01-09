Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: How it compares to the competition
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone last week at CES 2023. Priced at $199, this new device is a great choice for those looking for an affordable 5G smartphone. In this comparison guide, let's take a look at what the Samsung Galaxy A14 has to offer and see how it compares to other affordable 5G devices on the market. To begin, let's see how the specs of the Galaxy A14 compare with the Moto G Stylus (2022) and OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which are also available at similar prices.
QLED vs OLED TV: What’s the difference and which is the best for you?
Head over to Amazon (or Best Buy) right now and search for a smart TV. You'll find plenty of options from brands such as LG, Sony, TCL, and Samsung, but there are two terms that you will see frequently mentioned in product titles and descriptions — QLED and OLED.
How to reserve Samsung Galaxy S23 and get up to $100 in credit for free
What are the benefits of reserving the Samsung Galaxy S23 before launch?. Samsung is hosting its first 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, where it...
Save more than $600 on a new Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop
We start today's deals selection with a fantastic piece of hardware that will take your gaming experience to new heights, as the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is currently receiving very attractive discounts on Amazon.com. This laptop starts at $2,600 after scoring a seven percent discount that will get you $200 savings. It comes packed with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 14 cores, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a large and gorgeous 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates that gets even better when paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This version of the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is, without a doubt, an excellent choice for anyone planning on purchasing a new gaming laptop, but that's not the model that caught our eye, as you can get better savings on a more powerful version.
Costco Drops One Partner, Adds a Big Name (Members May Not Be Happy)
The warehouse club has quietly made some big changes that members may not be thrilled about.
Score up to 44 percent savings on the Jabra Elite 7 Active Bluetooth Earbuds
Today's best deals will be great for anyone looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds and other audio equipment, as the latest deals from Amazon and Adorama are quite exciting. First up, we have the Jabra Elite 7 Active Bluetooth Earbuds starting at $100 after receiving a very compelling 44 percent discount, which translates to $80 savings. This will get you a new pair of wireless earbuds in Black or Navy. However, you can also opt for the Mint color variant, but get ready to cough up $10 more, as this option comes in at $110.
Save up to $700 on the Hisense U7H Series Quantum 4K ULED Google TV and more
We've been getting tons of amazing deals on Hisense smart TVs over the last couple of weeks. Still, the latest offers are even better, as you can now score huge savings on the 85-inch Hisense U7H Series Quantum 4K ULED Google TV, which is now listed for $1,800 after receiving a $700 price drop. This smart TV launched with a $2,500 price tag, which makes it a very compelling option for those who want to upgrade their current TV.
Apple could use its own wireless chips and displays in future iPhones
Apple has been developing its own software, and many hardware components for decades, but it seems like the company wants further to reduce its reliance on third-party suppliers and partners. A new piece of information now claims that Apple might be close to finalizing its own wireless chips that could make it into iPhones as early as 2024. Another piece claims the company could go as far as making its own display panels for iPhones and Apple Watches.
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum smart TV
Amazon's latest deals feature tons of great Samsung products, starting with the Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum smart TV that's receiving tons of great discounts, starting with the 85-inch model that sells for $3,498 thanks to a 22 percent discount that will get you $1,000 savings. Of course, you can also browse through the different size options, as you will also get a nice $500 discount on the smaller 65-inch version that now sells for $1,798, or you can opt for the smaller 43-inch version that's now available for $1,198. Samsung's Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV comes with HDR, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, an anti-glare display, Ultra Viewing Angle, and support for your Alexa.
