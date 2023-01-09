Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals selection with a fantastic piece of hardware that will take your gaming experience to new heights, as the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is currently receiving very attractive discounts on Amazon.com. This laptop starts at $2,600 after scoring a seven percent discount that will get you $200 savings. It comes packed with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 14 cores, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a large and gorgeous 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates that gets even better when paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This version of the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is, without a doubt, an excellent choice for anyone planning on purchasing a new gaming laptop, but that’s not the model that caught our eye, as you can get better savings on a more powerful version.

1 DAY AGO