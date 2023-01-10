ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Remember that Nelnet is an enormous company and you will characteristics millions of student education loans

By Maria del Luna
techvisibility.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
102.5 The Bone

DOE proposes student loan ‘safety net’ that would transform income-driven repayment plans

The Biden administration on Tuesday released details of a plan to make it easier for student-loan holders to erase debts by using income-driven repayment plans. The plan was first announced in August when President Joe Biden announced his plan to eliminate up to $20,000 in qualified student loan debt. On Tuesday, the administration released its regulatory notice that gave more details on the plans.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow

There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Ceebla Cuud

An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
msn.com

The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year

The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements, which stop workers from moving to competitors or starting their own similar businesses. Under the FTC's proposed rule, employers wouldn't be able to impose a noncompete, and past ones would be rescinded. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that noncompetes undermine competition and competitive...
ILLINOIS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Yes, you can collect Social Security benefits based on your ex-spouse’s earnings

In November 2022, VERIFY explained how Social Security makes payments to family members in the event of a person’s death. We found that surviving divorced spouses can receive the same survivors benefits as a widow or widower, if they meet certain requirements. That led several VERIFY readers, including Arlin,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy