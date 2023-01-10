ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BB gun shooting reported at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Police Department is searching for two suspects after they reportedly shot a BB gun at the University of New Mexico. A female told officers Tuesday afternoon that a person in the passenger seat of a small SUV shot several pellets toward her. She was hit with at least one pellet but sustained no injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The traffic unit for the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash happened at Monroe Street NE and Candelaria Road NE. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Traffic Unit looks into motorcycle crash; 1 hospitalized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to a crash scene Wednesday night. The collision hospitalized a motorcycle rider. A crash happened at Monroe and Candelaria, police said. It involved a vehicle and motorcycle. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis man arrested after dog poop left at NMSP office

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested for attempted Target shoplifting

ALBUQUERQUE, NM

