Man goes to trial for allegedly shooting New Mexico officer
The officer was commissioned with a Federal Task Force at the time.
KRQE News 13
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar. It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked. This was the Thursday before Christmas […]
KOAT 7
BB gun shooting reported at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Police Department is searching for two suspects after they reportedly shot a BB gun at the University of New Mexico. A female told officers Tuesday afternoon that a person in the passenger seat of a small SUV shot several pellets toward her. She was hit with at least one pellet but sustained no injuries.
Video shows bar customer, DJ disarming Albuquerque shooter
Video shows a shooting from last year. The suspect is behind bars, awaiting trial.
denver7.com
Police: Suspect in custody in connection to shootings at homes and business of NM elected officials
Authorities in New Mexico announced Monday that they have a suspect in custody following shootings in areas associated with six local elected leaders. The name and motive of the alleged shooter were not released. However, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said they have a firearm in their possession linked to one of the shootings.
Man accused armed robbery in Albuquerque expected to take plea deal
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Aron Leon, the man accused of armed robbery and leading deputies on a chase, was expected to take a plea deal Thursday. That hearing did not happen. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say 22-year-old Aron Leon held a woman at gunpoint at an ATM near Rio Bravo and 2nd St. on New Year’s Day. […]
Albuquerque police investigate fatal moped crash
APD is still looking for a driver suspected in the incident.
Bill reintroduced to address minors with guns after second incident at West Mesa HS
Tuesday, a West Mesa High School student was busted for having a gun on campus. It's not the first time a student has brought a gun to the high school this year. Last month, a gun went off in a wood shop class. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
KOAT 7
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The traffic unit for the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash happened at Monroe Street NE and Candelaria Road NE. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and...
Trail of blood outside New Mexico home leads to Bengal tiger
Officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, unexpectedly located a tiger while investigating a shooting near a convenience store on Tuesday.
KRQE News 13
The task force that came to help the UNM Children’s Hospital deal with a massive influx of pediatric respiratory cases is leaving
Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
KRQE News 13
ABQ Traffic Unit looks into motorcycle crash; 1 hospitalized
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to a crash scene Wednesday night. The collision hospitalized a motorcycle rider. A crash happened at Monroe and Candelaria, police said. It involved a vehicle and motorcycle. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in...
Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
City of Albuquerque to build new fire station in response to increase call volumes
The city said it already has the money for the fire station and expects to break ground later this year.
Trial begins for man accused of shooting at New Mexico State Police Officer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal trial began Monday for Robert Nelson, the man accused of shooting at a New Mexico State Police Officer. Nelson is charged with attempted murder after investigators say he shot at the officer during a traffic stop near Laguna in 2020. Officer Sharron Duran, who was also commissioned with a federal task […]
KRQE News 13
Suspect in six shootings at New Mexico officials' homes in custody
Albuquerque police said a suspect is in custody in connection to a string of shootings near or at the homes and businesses of New Mexico officials. The New Mexico legislature is now enhancing building security and removing the contact information of several lawmakers from its website. KOB's Spencer Schacht reports.Jan. 10, 2023.
KRQE News 13
2 arrested for attempted Target shoplifting
