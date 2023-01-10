It's official, reality star Kody Brown, who shares his family's plural lifestyle on TLC's hit show "Sister Wives," is now in a monogamous relationship following the recent separations from three of his wives. Fans of the show were shocked when it was announced that his third wife, Christine Brown, chose to leave the family. It wasn't long until Kody revealed what we suspected all along about his relationship with his second wife, Janelle Brown. The pair made it public that they had chosen to separate not long after Christine left (via People). After Christine and Janelle chose to exit the family, Kody was left with two wives, Meri and Robyn Brown.

2 DAYS AGO