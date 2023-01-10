ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Jill Duggar Dillard's New Picture Of Her Son Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing

There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).
Andie MacDowell Discusses The Magic Of Her New Hallmark Series, The Way Home - Exclusive Interview

Let's do the time warp again. Andie MacDowell is no stranger to time alteration — having starred in "Groundhog Day" in the early '90s and now moving on to Hallmark's new series "The Way Home." The family-focused time travel series is Hallmark's first scripted TV show in seven years, and it's worth the wait. Though the fact that 1999 is now considered extensive time travel may be a bit jarring for anyone who lived through the turn of the millennium, the show's handling of the nostalgic passage of time is certainly relatable.
Spare Ghostwriter Breaks Silence On Controversial Inaccuracies

If you were the Duke of Sussex's ghostwriter, you surely would've been anticipating some backlash upon the release of Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare." Harry's highly-anticipated book has made quite a splash, as it gave a deeper look into his and wife Meghan Markle's life under immense public scrutiny, as well as plenty of things you never knew about Prince Harry. While many of the book's myriad disclosures were interesting and entertaining, quite a few passages have sparked their fair share of controversy.
Fans Tell The List Their Absolute Favorite Royal Wedding Dress - Exclusive Survey

No matter where you live, you've likely tuned in to at least one royal wedding in your lifetime. In fact, royal weddings are so popular that people travel from all over the globe to get a glimpse of the action, even if they have no direct relation to the bride and groom. According to Harper's Bazaar, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, the influx of visitors to London and neighboring towns was noteworthy, with over 40,000 visitors booking AirBnBs in London alone.
UK Poll Shows Prince Harry's Popularity At Record Low Amid Memoir Release

"Spare," Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's, upcoming book, has been dominating the news in the lead-up to its Jan. 10, 2023, release. Startling revelations from "Spare" began when The Guardian obtained a copy and detailed a story about a physical altercation between Harry and Prince William. Additional outlets got their hands on the Spanish version of "Spare," after copies went on sale for a brief time. The Daily Mail noted that store personnel in Barcelona said there was no info stating the book should be held until Jan. 10.
What You Need To Know About Days Of Our Lives Newcomer Jessica Serfaty

"Days of Our Lives" fans are used to seeing powerful female characters on the soap opera. It appears that the trend continues with newcomer Jessica Serfaty, who recently joined the cast as Sloan Petersen. Fans first met Sloan when she found herself in the bed of Salem's very own playboy Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson). However, they got to know her a bit better when it was revealed that she was a high-powered attorney who was defending one of Salem's most polarizing figures, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), when he was arrested as a person of interest in Abigail Deveraux DiMera's murder, per Soap Hub.
What's The Top Bombshell From Prince Harry's Spare? Here's What Royals Fans Say - Exclusive Survey

Fresh off the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eye opening documentary series, "Harry & Meghan", the former Duke of Sussex recently released a tell-all memoir entitled, "Spare." Per Washington Post, the title pays homage to the cruel childhood nickname he was given as the second-born son of King Charles and Princess Diana, while the book covers everything from Harry's childhood to his reasoning for stepping down from his royal duties.
Kelly Thiebaud Finally Divulges Why She Left General Hospital And Britt Behind

As Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) progressed through her turbulent life on "General Hospital," the character experienced many unforgettable moments. Regarding the time when Britt had a drunken rant at the Metro Court Hotel pool, actor Thiebaud told Soap Opera Digest that she enjoyed Britt's wilder moments, sharing, "It was absolutely, like, one of the best days because there were things that were happening organically, in the moment of shooting, that I just really enjoyed."
General Hospital Plans Special Episode To Honor The Late Sonya Eddy

On Dec. 19, 2022, beloved "General Hospital" star Sonya Eddy died. Her close friend Tyler Ford explained that she went in for a non-emergency surgery on Dec. 9 and was sent home on the 11th. However, she started to feel sick on the 15th and went back to the hospital, where it was discovered that she had an advanced infection that the doctors couldn't control. She ultimately passed away at age 55, per TMZ.
Sister Wives' Kody And Meri Brown Finally Break Silence On Whether There's Hope For Reconciliation

It's official, reality star Kody Brown, who shares his family's plural lifestyle on TLC's hit show "Sister Wives," is now in a monogamous relationship following the recent separations from three of his wives. Fans of the show were shocked when it was announced that his third wife, Christine Brown, chose to leave the family. It wasn't long until Kody revealed what we suspected all along about his relationship with his second wife, Janelle Brown. The pair made it public that they had chosen to separate not long after Christine left (via People). After Christine and Janelle chose to exit the family, Kody was left with two wives, Meri and Robyn Brown.
NBC Lawsuit Claims Musicians Weren’t Paid for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The American Federation of Musicians is suing NBC Universal for allegedly failing to pay members of the union who worked on shows such as The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Tonight Show, and Today. Clarkson’s 2021 Christmas special has been singled out for several issues. Musicians Sue NBC Over Unpaid...
