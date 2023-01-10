Read full article on original website
Related
Great Falls man accused of participating in U.S. Capitol Breach
Patrick William O'Brien, 54, of Great Falls man has been charged for alleged actions taken during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
NBCMontana
Apartment boom, development debates persist in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Tensions ran high in the city commission chambers this week, sparked by a proposal to greenlight the latest — and biggest — project in the city’s recent apartment boom. After a tense and at times haphazard public hearing Tuesday evening, the Planning...
Fairfield Sun Times
Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS — A Spokane, Washington, man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
Dead geese along the river in Great Falls
Several people have contacted KRTV in recent days to ask about dead geese along or in the Missouri River.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Court documents released for Great Falls homicide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body in his yard.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls College’s physical therapist assistant program now offered low residency
GREAT FALLS – Great Falls College’s physical therapist assistant program is excited to introduce a limited-residency option that will allow students to stay in their home communities and gain a high-wage, high-demand degree in less than a year once all prerequisites are completed. Students will have to travel...
'Pallet shelter' community planned for Great Falls
A non-profit organization plans to build a 'pallet shelter' community in Great Falls to serve unhoused and unsheltered community members.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls man charged with deliberate homicide after calling 911 to report body found in his yard
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body in his yard. An affidavit details how on Jan. 5, Raymond Durham called 9-1-1, reporting that people were fighting outside his residence on 2nd Ave. South.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Fairfield Sun Times
A look at crime in the Electric City
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com. According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD),...
Comments / 0