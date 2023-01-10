Read full article on original website
wglt.org
New Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visits Bloomington
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said to expect his tenure as the first new head of the office in 24 years to be "scandal-free" and lead to modernized services. Giannoulias gave the comments Thursday afternoon during a news conference at the driver services facility on Market Street in west Bloomington. He said the central Illinois stop was one of several planned across the state.
Legislation restricting Illinois counties' decisions on wind farms ready for governor
(The Center Square) – A bill that limits Illinois counties’ power to regulate wind and solar farms is headed to the governor’s desk after the previous General Assembly approved the measure. Sponsors of House Bill 4412 in the 102nd General Assembly that ended Tuesday say it is...
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
wglt.org
103rd Illinois General Assembly begins session
After a busy lame duck session which included the passage of an assault rifle ban, the 103rd Illinois General Assembly was sworn into office Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony for the new Illinois House of Representatives took place at the University of Illinois Springfield, and brought in a series of firsts.
tspr.org
Bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor
A bill that would guarantee a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year for all Illinois workers passed both chambers of the General Assembly Tuesday and will soon head to Gov. JB Pritzker, who says he will sign it. Under Senate Bill 208, workers begin to earn paid...
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation
(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
wglt.org
Legal protections for abortion providers and seekers poised for Pritzker’s signature
Democrats in the General Assembly on Tuesday approved a wide-ranging measure aimed at shoring up Illinois’ position as a “haven” for abortion access in the Midwest, including legal protections for health care professionals and patients traveling from states where abortion access is illegal or restricted. Demand from...
wglt.org
Statewide: Where the bison roam
Bison used to be a familiar part of the prairie landscape. But today, North America has only about 350,000 bison, mostly on private land. A 30 year experiment found the animals can help insect and plant populations and, possibly, make the prairie more resilient to climate change. Also this week:
wglt.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs assault weapons ban as lawmakers shore up abortion rights
Illinois Democrats put the finishing touch on a hectic lame-duck legislative session Tuesday by handing themselves and Gov. JB Pritzker headline-grabbing victories on gun-control and abortion rights while steamrolling vastly outnumbered Republicans in the process. The array of legislation placed at the governor’s doorstep offered him major momentum less than...
enewspf.com
Preckwinkle Statement on Signing of Protect Illinois Communities Act
Toni Preckwinkle. (Cook County Government) Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Illinois lawmakers took an important step toward protecting our residents by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. These weapons were designed for the military and have no place in our communities. Assault weapons have resulted in devastating, unnecessary loss of life in...
Illinois Bans Assault-Style Weapons In Gun Safety Win
The assault weapons ban comes less than a year after a deadly shooting massacre at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Some Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
One day after passing an assault weapons ban in Illinois, dozens of law enforcement agencies say they will not enforce the new law, saying it's unconstitutional.
Abortion bill passes in Illinois Senate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois bill protecting out-of-state patients seeking abortion care from legal troubles is now headed to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk for him to sign. The measure passed the House with 70 voting in favor and 39 against. The legislation also protects abortion providers’ licenses who face legal challenges performing one in […]
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
Pritzker promises free college tuition for working class as he takes second oath of office
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care.
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
Free college, preschool: Illinois governor promises both in next term
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is promising to expand preschool to all Illinois families and make college tuition free for working-class people by the end of his second term.In a speech after being sworn in Monday, Pritzker said the state’s “long-term ambitions must begin with a focus on the people for whom we are building.”“No policy proposal I could advance will have a greater impact on our future than the quality care...
Illinois House approves assault weapon ban, heads to Pritzker’s desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has voted to pass an assault weapon ban, sending the measure to Governor Pritzker’s desk. The 68 to 41 vote took place after the senate approved an amended bill on Monday. Gov. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law. The amended Senate bill defines which weapons are […]
