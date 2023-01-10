ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
wglt.org

New Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visits Bloomington

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said to expect his tenure as the first new head of the office in 24 years to be "scandal-free" and lead to modernized services. Giannoulias gave the comments Thursday afternoon during a news conference at the driver services facility on Market Street in west Bloomington. He said the central Illinois stop was one of several planned across the state.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

103rd Illinois General Assembly begins session

After a busy lame duck session which included the passage of an assault rifle ban, the 103rd Illinois General Assembly was sworn into office Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony for the new Illinois House of Representatives took place at the University of Illinois Springfield, and brought in a series of firsts.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Statewide: Where the bison roam

Bison used to be a familiar part of the prairie landscape. But today, North America has only about 350,000 bison, mostly on private land. A 30 year experiment found the animals can help insect and plant populations and, possibly, make the prairie more resilient to climate change. Also this week:
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs assault weapons ban as lawmakers shore up abortion rights

Illinois Democrats put the finishing touch on a hectic lame-duck legislative session Tuesday by handing themselves and Gov. JB Pritzker headline-grabbing victories on gun-control and abortion rights while steamrolling vastly outnumbered Republicans in the process. The array of legislation placed at the governor’s doorstep offered him major momentum less than...
ILLINOIS STATE
enewspf.com

Preckwinkle Statement on Signing of Protect Illinois Communities Act

Toni Preckwinkle. (Cook County Government) Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Illinois lawmakers took an important step toward protecting our residents by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. These weapons were designed for the military and have no place in our communities. Assault weapons have resulted in devastating, unnecessary loss of life in...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Abortion bill passes in Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois bill protecting out-of-state patients seeking abortion care from legal troubles is now headed to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk for him to sign. The measure passed the House with 70 voting in favor and 39 against. The legislation also protects abortion providers’ licenses who face legal challenges performing one in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

Free college, preschool: Illinois governor promises both in next term

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is promising to expand preschool to all Illinois families and make college tuition free for working-class people by the end of his second term.In a speech after being sworn in Monday, Pritzker said the state’s “long-term ambitions must begin with a focus on the people for whom we are building.”“No policy proposal I could advance will have a greater impact on our future than the quality care...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy