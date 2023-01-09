ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Talk 1490

Jayda Cheaves Sets The Record Straight On Skin Bleaching Rumors

By Samjah Iman
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiosw_0k91VmGQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ssVs_0k91VmGQ00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Jayda Cheaves is tired of the skin bleaching rumors, and the entrepreneur/model took to her Instagram live to set the record straight.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

No Bleaching For Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves wants social media to know that the skin bleaching rumors are erroneous. While perched in a white robe, sans makeup, and getting her braids taken out, Cheaves appeared on her Instagram live to let her followers know that her skin looks lighter due to a chemical peel. “Like, I’m going to address this one more time. I got a chemical peel. My skin is still very raw. I’m still using all the creams and the stuff to, like, get rid of that first layer of dead skin. My skin is also still peeling. So, it’s going to appear to be a lot lighter because they ripped off that first layer of skin. Moving on, I’m tired of y’all asking. I got my moles removed, and I got a chemical peel,” declared Cheaves. She went on to repeat the last sentence a few times.

Although Cheaves’ explanation is very logical, social media was still not buying it. “Chemical peels don’t be making u look “A lot lighter” but do u sis that’s ur biz not ours,” wrote one user. Another user commented that this body-altering fad will catch up with the younger generation in the future. “These young girls messing with their skin, bodies, and lips will be a sight to see by the time they hit 40. Insecurity doesn’t age well.”

Whatever Miss Cheaves does with her skin is her prerogative. We just hope she doesn’t let the internet get to her.

DON’T MISS…

Jayda Cheaves Collaborates With PrettyLittleThing On A Sensual Collection That Takes Us Back To The 2000s

Happy Birthday Jayda Cheaves! 5 Times She Slayed On The ‘Gram

Jayda Cheaves Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With A Number Of Sizzling Looks

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Refinery29

Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum

Eye serums and creams tend to be among the most divisive products in the beauty space. You’re either fully devoted to them or think they’re snake oil packaged in a fancy glass bottle. No matter which camp you’re in, I think a general consensus can be made that many eye creams tend to be wildly overpriced. (I shamelessly adore La Mer’s Eye Concentrate, but $260 for a 0.5 fluid-ounce jar is…a lot!)
shefinds

4 Morning Habits That Reduce Undereye Circles, Experts Say

So you woke up with dark circles under your eyes — again. Whether you enjoyed a luxurious eight hours of sleep or you barely scraped by with four hours, circles can simply be part of your genetics or may be more obvious on you because you have a lighter skin tone. Whatever the case, embracing what you have and figuring out a few makeup and skincare tricks of the trade to make circles less obvious can feel less frustrating than trying to wish them away altogether. Nevena Tomic, the founder of La Beaute Fatale cosmetics and skincare, relies on these four morning habits that can reduce undereye circles.
Footwear News

Regina Hall Puts Trendy Twist on Sharp Suiting With Paper Bag Trousers & Crystal-Embellished Sandals on ‘James Corden’

Regina Hall put a trendy twist on sharp suiting while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Jan. 10. The award-winning actress was joined on the late-night talk show by “Game of Thrones” star Bella Ramsey. During her appearance, Hall got candid about her new limited series, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which is currently available to stream on Peacock. Hall stars in the show alongside Nia Long, Terrence Howard, Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs,  Sanaa Lathan and Melissa DeSousa. Hall donned a coordinating cream outfit and a simple black top for the occasion. Her outfit consisted of a...
POPSUGAR

TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer

WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

How to make skin redness less noticeable

Even though you might feel like everyone else has perfect skin, we promise they don’t! No one does. Not even the people on magazine covers. While a little color on your cheeks is attractive, a lot of color is another story. Facial redness can be caused by a variety of different reasons. While redness can simply happen from your interactions with everyday things like spicy foods, extreme temperature swings, dry skin, caffeine or even stress, it can also be a sign of an underlying issue, such as an allergy, shingles or lupus.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

How hair extensions, hair dye and hair tools can lead to hair loss

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Kim Kardashian recently revealed her natural hair, women are looking into what causes hair loss and how to heal damaged hair. Lots of things can cause hair loss from improper placement of extensions, extreme usage of hair dye, and weakening of the hair follicles by constant heat styling. Many women […]
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy