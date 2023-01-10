ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleeing driver calls 911, says chase violates her ‘rights,’ Washington cops say

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

A fleeing driver led troopers on a high-speed chase on a Washington freeway after refusing to pull over, saying it went against her “constitutional rights,” troopers said.

As the woman evaded authorities in her Ford F-150 truck past midnight Sunday, Jan. 8 on State Route 27, east of Spokane, she called 911, Washington State Patrol trooper Ryan Senger told McClatchy News.

But it’s not clear if she refused to pull over because of a recent police pursuit law that passed in 2021.

Under the law, an officer cannot start a pursuit unless the driver is “committing a violent offense or sex offense” or there is suspicion the driver is under the influence.

The trooper believed the driver was impaired because they saw her swerving, Senger said. So they tried to pull her over.

But she wouldn’t pull over and reached speeds as high as 80 to 100 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, he said. The trooper was given approval from a supervisor to pursue the vehicle.

Authorities then deployed spike strips on the road to stop the woman about 7 miles from where the pursuit started. Her vehicle went into a field and became stuck, Senger and the Spokesman-Review reported.

Two other passengers were inside the truck at the time, Senger said.

She was arrested on a felony eluding police officer, felony flight, DUI and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

“If you are being stopped by police, just pull over,” Senger said.

Teens hit, killed as police chased accused car thief, Louisiana cops say. Officer charged

Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by police in 20-hour standoff, CA cops say

Girl in stolen SUV dies when 15-year-old speeding from police crashes, Oklahoma cops say

The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

