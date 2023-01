NEWS GLEAMS | SPS Sue Social Media Companies for Detrimental Effects on Youth; Free West Seattle Water Taxi Rides

One of the few Black women in Seattle’s Top 40 radio shows, Besa Gordon has been hosting iHeartRadio’s HITS 106.1 weeknight and Sunday shows since October 2022. From her start as a blogger, to joining iHeartRadio’s street team, to becoming an award-winning media personality and digital manager at Black media production company Converge Media, Gordon has come a long way to establish herself as one of the most recognizable voices on Seattle’s radio waves.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO