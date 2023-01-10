Read full article on original website
'Pallet shelter' community planned for Great Falls
A non-profit organization plans to build a 'pallet shelter' community in Great Falls to serve unhoused and unsheltered community members.
NBCMontana
Apartment boom, development debates persist in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Tensions ran high in the city commission chambers this week, sparked by a proposal to greenlight the latest — and biggest — project in the city’s recent apartment boom. After a tense and at times haphazard public hearing Tuesday evening, the Planning...
Dead geese along the river in Great Falls
Several people have contacted KRTV in recent days to ask about dead geese along or in the Missouri River.
Great Falls man accused of participating in U.S. Capitol Breach
Patrick William O'Brien, 54, of Great Falls man has been charged for alleged actions taken during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
montanarightnow.com
A look at crime in the Electric City
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com. According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD),...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
theelectricgf.com
MDT seeking comment on two projects
The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to rehabilitate about three miles of Highway 87/89, west of Great Falls. The project begins just east of the intersection with 57th Street, and extends east, ending just east of the Stockett Road (S 227) / Highwood Road (S 228) intersection.
theelectricgf.com
GFFR ambulance transports up
Great Falls Fire Rescue set a record in December with ambulance transports. In December, GFFR transported patients 33 times when private ambulances weren’t available. During the Jan. 3 commission meeting, City Manager Greg Doyon said that number exceeds some prior year totals. The city contracts with GFES for ambulance...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls man charged with deliberate homicide after calling 911 to report body found in his yard
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body in his yard. An affidavit details how on Jan. 5, Raymond Durham called 9-1-1, reporting that people were fighting outside his residence on 2nd Ave. South.
What’s The Story Of Malmstrom AFB, Montana’s Only Military Base?
How did Great Falls end up with the only military base in Montana?. Malmstrom's beginnings go all the way back to 1939 and the beginning of World War 2 in Europe. It was actually the idea of the local city council. They got a hold of Montana's Senators, and by 1942 a survey group was here and construction started on May 9, 1942. It was first known as East Base because the 7th Ferrying Group was already operating at the airport. Later to be known as Great Falls Air Force Base.
