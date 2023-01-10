ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

NBCMontana

Apartment boom, development debates persist in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Tensions ran high in the city commission chambers this week, sparked by a proposal to greenlight the latest — and biggest — project in the city’s recent apartment boom. After a tense and at times haphazard public hearing Tuesday evening, the Planning...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

A look at crime in the Electric City

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com. According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD),...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

MDT seeking comment on two projects

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to rehabilitate about three miles of Highway 87/89, west of Great Falls. The project begins just east of the intersection with 57th Street, and extends east, ending just east of the Stockett Road (S 227) / Highwood Road (S 228) intersection.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFFR ambulance transports up

Great Falls Fire Rescue set a record in December with ambulance transports. In December, GFFR transported patients 33 times when private ambulances weren’t available. During the Jan. 3 commission meeting, City Manager Greg Doyon said that number exceeds some prior year totals. The city contracts with GFES for ambulance...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
GREAT FALLS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What’s The Story Of Malmstrom AFB, Montana’s Only Military Base?

How did Great Falls end up with the only military base in Montana?. Malmstrom's beginnings go all the way back to 1939 and the beginning of World War 2 in Europe. It was actually the idea of the local city council. They got a hold of Montana's Senators, and by 1942 a survey group was here and construction started on May 9, 1942. It was first known as East Base because the 7th Ferrying Group was already operating at the airport. Later to be known as Great Falls Air Force Base.
GREAT FALLS, MT

