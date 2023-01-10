Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Slama chairs Nebraska Legislature banking committee
(Lincoln) -- With the 2023 Nebraska Legislative Session underway, a KMAland lawmaker heads an important committee. State Senator Julie Slama was recently named chair of the Legislature's Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee. The Sterling Republican has been a committee member for the past two years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Slama says the chairmanship has special meaning to her, because of her mother's banking career.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Bill targets school library books and critical race theory in Nebraska classrooms
Nebraska school districts would be required to make learning materials available for public inspection and create a process for parents to object to books in the school library under a bill introduced at the Legislature on Thursday. The Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act (LB374) from Sen. Dave...
WOWT
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
WOWT
Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
ValueWalk
Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000
Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
WOWT
Abortion by the numbers in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the fight over abortion continues in Nebraska, 6 News took a closer look at the most recent abortion data from the state. Currently, abortions in the state are allowed for up to 20 weeks, but Nebraska State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, alongside several other Republican senators, are hoping once again to change that.
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
WOWT
Nebraska legislators reviewing 55 session rules proposals
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state lawmakers focused on the inner workings of the Legislature: the rules. They reviewed whether any should be changed or if new rules needed to be made. The Rules Committee has spent time Thursday reviewing 55 rule submissions — more than twice as many proposed...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska has a waiting period before felons can vote, here’s what that means
The ACLU handout sent out en masse prior to the 2022 general election in Nebraska came with a simple message to encourage previously incarcerated people to check their voting eligibility. “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS”. With ballot initiatives impacting voter ID and the minimum wage, Nebraskans were given the opportunity to voice...
WOWT
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature
6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
WOWT
Nebraska Unicameral proposes 2023 rule changes
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The rules committee put forth the proposed rules for the session as state lawmakers filed dozens more bills adjourning for the day ahead of the noon hour Tuesday. Fourteen state senators submitted a total of 55 proposed rule changes for Nebraska’s 108th Legislature. The public hearing...
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference
An 18-year-old appears in court for a murder charge. Jim Pillen hosts his first news conference as governor. Concerns with Legacy Crossing Apartments in Omaha continue. Neighbors are still concerned after an Omaha apartment complex is shut down. New bills in Nebraska Legislature introduced. Updated: 19 minutes ago. New bills...
WOWT
Resolution to add Nebraska names to Vietnam Memorial Wall passes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature has unanimously approved the resolution to add the Sage brothers to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage, from Niobrara, were three of the 74 sailors killed in a joint naval exercise in 1969. There have been several...
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
WOWT
Drought issues persist across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s mid-winter, and the Greving farm in Chapman, Nebraska, is tuning up equipment and shipping out January orders. Greg Greving is coming off his 50th harvest, dating back to 1972 when he was a kid in the FFA. Another dry winter isn’t scaring him -- mainly because of the ace in every farmer’s pocket: advanced irrigation.
WOWT
'Not a placeholder': Pillen explains how he selected Ricketts for U.S. Senate
Nebraska lawmakers met to discuss changes to the legislature's rules package. A bill that would allow parents greater freedom to control what their child learns in the classroom made waves in Lincoln today. Pete Ricketts named Senator-Designate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is now Senator-Designate. Pillen appoints...
Bills seek Nebraska voter ID, would nix most voting by mail
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bills introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature address a voter ID requirement passed in November by voters, but also add measures that critics say are designed to make it harder to vote. Two bills introduced by state Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, go beyond simply...
WOWT
BREAKING: New anti-abortion bill introduced in Nebraska legislature
A new anti-abortion bill was the focus of today's actions at the unicameral. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a moratorium aimed at reviewing the state's administrative code. Gov. Jim Pillen says he will announce Sen. Ben Sasse's replacement tomorrow. Gov. Reynolds delivers 6th "Condition of the State" address. Updated:...
WOWT
Condition of the State: Iowa Gov. Reynolds seeks state funding for private schools
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa students would have the option of using more than $7,500 in state money annually to pay for private school under a plan Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed in the annual Condition of the State speech. The Republican governor has tried unsuccessfully twice before to...
