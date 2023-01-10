ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Slama chairs Nebraska Legislature banking committee

(Lincoln) -- With the 2023 Nebraska Legislative Session underway, a KMAland lawmaker heads an important committee. State Senator Julie Slama was recently named chair of the Legislature's Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee. The Sterling Republican has been a committee member for the past two years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Slama says the chairmanship has special meaning to her, because of her mother's banking career.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000

Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
Abortion by the numbers in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the fight over abortion continues in Nebraska, 6 News took a closer look at the most recent abortion data from the state. Currently, abortions in the state are allowed for up to 20 weeks, but Nebraska State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, alongside several other Republican senators, are hoping once again to change that.
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
Nebraska legislators reviewing 55 session rules proposals

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state lawmakers focused on the inner workings of the Legislature: the rules. They reviewed whether any should be changed or if new rules needed to be made. The Rules Committee has spent time Thursday reviewing 55 rule submissions — more than twice as many proposed...
Nebraska has a waiting period before felons can vote, here’s what that means

The ACLU handout sent out en masse prior to the 2022 general election in Nebraska came with a simple message to encourage previously incarcerated people to check their voting eligibility. “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS”. With ballot initiatives impacting voter ID and the minimum wage, Nebraskans were given the opportunity to voice...
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature

6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
Nebraska Unicameral proposes 2023 rule changes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The rules committee put forth the proposed rules for the session as state lawmakers filed dozens more bills adjourning for the day ahead of the noon hour Tuesday. Fourteen state senators submitted a total of 55 proposed rule changes for Nebraska’s 108th Legislature. The public hearing...
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference

An 18-year-old appears in court for a murder charge. Jim Pillen hosts his first news conference as governor. Concerns with Legacy Crossing Apartments in Omaha continue. Neighbors are still concerned after an Omaha apartment complex is shut down. New bills in Nebraska Legislature introduced. Updated: 19 minutes ago. New bills...
Resolution to add Nebraska names to Vietnam Memorial Wall passes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature has unanimously approved the resolution to add the Sage brothers to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage, from Niobrara, were three of the 74 sailors killed in a joint naval exercise in 1969. There have been several...
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
Drought issues persist across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s mid-winter, and the Greving farm in Chapman, Nebraska, is tuning up equipment and shipping out January orders. Greg Greving is coming off his 50th harvest, dating back to 1972 when he was a kid in the FFA. Another dry winter isn’t scaring him -- mainly because of the ace in every farmer’s pocket: advanced irrigation.
'Not a placeholder': Pillen explains how he selected Ricketts for U.S. Senate

Nebraska lawmakers met to discuss changes to the legislature's rules package. A bill that would allow parents greater freedom to control what their child learns in the classroom made waves in Lincoln today. Pete Ricketts named Senator-Designate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is now Senator-Designate. Pillen appoints...
BREAKING: New anti-abortion bill introduced in Nebraska legislature

A new anti-abortion bill was the focus of today's actions at the unicameral. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a moratorium aimed at reviewing the state's administrative code. Gov. Jim Pillen says he will announce Sen. Ben Sasse's replacement tomorrow. Gov. Reynolds delivers 6th "Condition of the State" address. Updated:...
