kvrr.com
WATCH: Norman Co. Sheriff Thornton honored for three decades of service
ADA, Minn. (KVRR) – Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton is remembered for giving three decades of service with law enforcement and always being there for friends and family. Thornton was eulogized by classmates including Moorhead Deputy Police Chief Tory Jacobson. They remembered him for holding their school’s high jump...
kvrr.com
Dr. Colin Irvine named Concordia College President
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Dr. Colin Irvine is selected as the 12th president of Concordia College in Moorhead. Hundreds gathered on campus to attend the announcement. Irvine is currently the provost and senior executive vice president at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. He will take control beginning July 1.
kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
valleynewslive.com
FPD officers convince terrorizing suspect to peacefully surrender
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says on Jan. 10, officers were able to successfully negotiate with a terrorizing suspect and get her to peacefully come to her door. The suspect, 29-year-old Katheryn Pederson, is said to have made several threats to a Fargo business she...
kvrr.com
West Fargo daycare provider charged with 9 felonies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo woman is charged with nine felonies following a lengthy investigation into abuse and neglect at her in-home daycare. Cass County State’s Attorneys Office says 42 -year-old Miranda Sorlie is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and last May.
kvrr.com
Gate City Bank to pledge $100,000 to a charity for Giving Hearts Day
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank will pledge $100,000 to a lucky charity for Giving Heart’s Day. The bank is celebrating 100 years of business by continuing their mission of providing a better way of life by investing in the community. Of the six prizes, five charities...
kvrr.com
Horace, North Dakota man faces charges after fleeing in South Dakota
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KVRR-KWAT) – A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County authorities this week after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest. Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan J. Stanley walked to...
valleynewslive.com
Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a close call for one of the area’s favorite local donut shops. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for a possible fire at Sandy’s Donuts around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. One of the rooftop units at the production facility...
valleynewslive.com
House fire in North Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
redlakenationnews.com
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three arrested in early morning pursuit in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- Three people are behind bars at the Cass County Jail after leading West Fargo Police on a chase Wednesday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:29 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 1200 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. The suspect vehicle had recently fled from another local agency.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire in West Fargo and officials tell Valley News Live that arson is suspected. “Our investigation unit is on scene, our K9 is on scene and our fire marshal, and they’re going to be doing a thorough investigation to find the cause.” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
kvrr.com
Crews still removing snow from roads
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Works crews are still dealing with the mess left over from the past few weeks. Two storms last month dumped about 20 inches of snow in the metro. From now through Friday, crews will be plowing streets to remove snowpack and ice from...
kvrr.com
Blarney Stone opens new location at Hotel Donaldson
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After nine months of renovations, Blarney Stone officially opens at the Hotel Donaldson with new ownership. The historic hotel is now adding Irish flavors. Blarney Stone’s fourth location opens on the corner of 1st Avenue North and Broadway featuring your favorite pub amenities and live music.
kfgo.com
Moorhead woman arrested for DWI, car burns
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police arrested a woman for DWI after her car got stuck in a snowbank and started on fire Monday. The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue South. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed and the...
kvrr.com
Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Identified
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man who died after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake has been identified as 64-year-old Scott Simdorn. Simdorn and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into lake around 7:30 Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover
NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County. The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94. The crash report says a 65-year-old...
kvrr.com
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
