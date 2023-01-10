ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
Ceebla Cuud

A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile

“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
News On 6

5-Year-Old Weatherford Boy Recovering From 3rd Open-Heart Surgery

A 5-year-old boy, who has been battling heart issues since before he was born, is recovering from his third open-heart surgery. Doctors performed fetal heart surgery on Sterling Swiney while he was still in the womb of his mother, Amanda, on her 30th week of pregnancy. The procedure involved ballooning...
WEATHERFORD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy