ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say
DETROIT – A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend in a botched robbery, investigators said. Investigators said Zayer Brooks, 17, has confessed to killing 17-year-old Edmond Butler. Brooks appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday (Jan. 12). Butler was found dead in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit to waive towing, storage fees for auto theft victims
DETROIT – The City of Detroit has started to waive towing and storage fees for those that are victims of auto theft. According to the city’s website, victims of auto theft in the Motor City will no longer be “victimized” a second time. Under a towing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman still unidentified 11 years after charred remains discovered in Detroit garage
DETROIT – A woman is still unidentified more than a decade after her charred remains were discovered in a garage in Detroit. The woman’s remains were discovered on Jan. 15, 2012, in a garage at 10730 block of Wayburn Street in Detroit. The garage had burned in July 2010 and there had been no fires recorded at the property since.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigating possible link between Ulta theft ring and arrests in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Police arrested five people accused of trying to steal from a Livingston County beauty store. Green Oak Township police were called to an Ulta store at 8 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 12) after receiving reports that suspects had entered the store and were filling a bag with merchandise.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police K-9 catches suspect wanted for robbery in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Three men were arrested following a high-speed chase in Washtenaw County. It began Sunday (Jan. 8) night around 8:45 p.m. when police noticed a car going 90 mph near Pleasant Lake Road. Officers say the suspect vehicle reached speeds of nearly 100 mph during the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting
DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen hospitalized after hair spray can explodes in face files report with Detroit police
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl who was injured when a can of hair spray exploded has been discharged from the hospital. Tanajah Johnson was getting her hair done by an unlicensed stylist working at a clothing boutique in Detroit on Saturday (Jan. 7) when a can of hair spray exploded and injured her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old facing 5 felonies for fleeing cops in Macomb County while driving stolen car, police say
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County is facing five felony charges after fleeing police in a stolen car and being in possession of an unregistered gun, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wraps arms around neck of walking Birmingham woman, demands her purse, officials say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A woman’s purse was stolen while walking in Birmingham last week just after she closed her business, officials report. At about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 64-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted by a male, who then stole her purse and fled. According to authorities,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 detained for questioning in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person has been detained for questioning after a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 10) in the 16500 block of Prevost Street. The area was blocked off, and police did not give much information. This is a breaking news story,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Taylor schools close after threatening picture of BB gun posted on Instagram
TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor schools were closed Thursday after a threatening picture of a BB gun was posted on Instagram, police said. Officials learned about the post early Thursday morning (Jan. 12). It showed a stock photo of a BB gun and was identical to a threat posted several months ago, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 arrested for running drug operation out of St. Clair County motel, police say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Three men have been arrested in connection with a drug operation at a St. Clair County motel after officials found meth, ecstasy, and loaded guns during a search. Members of the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search around 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Rhyan Hendrix-Burton was last seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 27) in the 23000 block of Pembroke Avenue in Detroit. She left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Hendrix-Burton’s mother said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station. A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building
DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man believed to have frozen to death in Detroit 8 years ago still hasn’t been identified
DETROIT – A man believed to have frozen to death in Detroit eight years ago still hasn’t been identified. A man believed to be around 50 years old was found frozen on Jan. 13, 2015, at the intersection of Seymour and Chalmers streets. He was transported to an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4-year-old Marysville girl taken by father found safe in Ohio, she’s making her way back to family
OHIO – Lilliana Louise Nardini, the 4-year-old girl who was taken by her father, has been found safe thanks to Marysville police, Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, and the FBI Task Force. The incident occurred at 9 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10)...
ClickOnDetroit.com
35 years ago: Young woman’s skeletal remains found burned in vacant lot in Detroit
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of a young woman discovered in a vacant lot in Detroit 35 years ago are still unidentified. The remains were found on Jan. 12, 1988, lying face up on the ground in a vacant lot adjacent to the eastbound I-94 service drive near 12th Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing for 8 years: Man living in Canada last seen in Detroit with luggage
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man living in Canada was last seen in Detroit eight years ago and is still missing. Binyam Admassu Mamo was last seen on Jan. 12, 2015, on Detroit’s west side. Mamo is originally from Ethiopia and was living in Ottawa, Ontario. Mamo would be...
