Two women from other counties were arrested in North Naples on Monday night after deputies say they were found with a large amount of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Jane Dolgin, 41, of St. Petersburg in Hillsborough County, and her passenger, Sara Margaret Theile, 35, of Lauderhill in Broward County, were arrested after being pulled over for speeding. The gray BMW was pulled over in the area of Vanderbilt Drive and Wiggins Pass around 9:30 p.m.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO