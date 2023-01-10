ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers

Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase

An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Search on for suspect in vehicle theft

Authorities are searching for a suspect in an auto theft that happened on Monday. The car, a 2005 Cadillac CTS Gold, was stolen from Palm Beach Boulevard. It was recovered on the same day near the area of Case lane and Bartholomew Drive in North Fort Myers at a dead-end road.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian

On Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains found in a Fort Myers Beach mangrove were identified as those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes. Knes’ remains were discovered Tuesday near Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that she was identified via her dental records.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspects detained, 2 people injured after shooting in Port Charlotte

Deputies have detained suspects after a shooting that left two people injured on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting at a Tamiami Trail address hospitalized two victims, but there is no risk to the public. Detectives are currently investigating, and no further information will be released at this time.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women face drug charges after North Naples arrest

Two women from other counties were arrested in North Naples on Monday night after deputies say they were found with a large amount of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Jane Dolgin, 41, of St. Petersburg in Hillsborough County, and her passenger, Sara Margaret Theile, 35, of Lauderhill in Broward County, were arrested after being pulled over for speeding. The gray BMW was pulled over in the area of Vanderbilt Drive and Wiggins Pass around 9:30 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Fort Myers remains identified as Travis Finch

Remains found in December located in North Fort Myers have been identified as Travis Finch. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belong to Travis Finch, who was missing since 2021. On Dec. 9, 2022, investigators found remains off Golden Road, just steps from where Travis was...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy