WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers
Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase
An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
Fort Myers Beach woman charged with murder of unidentified man
A Fort Myers Beach woman was arrested last month after detectives found probable cause connecting her to the death of an unidentified male.
WINKNEWS.com
Search on for suspect in vehicle theft
Authorities are searching for a suspect in an auto theft that happened on Monday. The car, a 2005 Cadillac CTS Gold, was stolen from Palm Beach Boulevard. It was recovered on the same day near the area of Case lane and Bartholomew Drive in North Fort Myers at a dead-end road.
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers hotel
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are searching for a missing endangered woman believed to be with a wanted man. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Melissa Collins, 41, was last seen on Jan. 9 around 10 PM. Collins is described as 5’1″, 100 lbs,...
WINKNEWS.com
Man suspected of using stolen bank card minutes after Fort Myers vehicle burglary
Deputies are looking for a man suspected of using a bank card stolen just minutes beforehand during a vehicle burglary in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a victim’s vehicle was burglarized while parked outside the Dollar General at 3995 Fowler St. on Saturday, between 4:15 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.
Human remains discovered in Fort Myers Beach mangroves identified
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains found Tuesday, January 11, deep in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach have been identified as 82-year-old Ilonka Knes through dental records. On October 7, a well-being check was called in for Knes. Lee County deputies, as well as partners from...
WINKNEWS.com
One in custody after incident in Cape Coral leads to traffic mess on I-75, south of Alico Rd
A wild scene brought traffic on I-75, south of Alico Road in Lee County, to a halt on Wednesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO and the Cape Coral Police Department worked on a joint investigation that shut down the interstate. Traffic was impacted in the southbound lanes of I-75, but it has since reopened.
Man stole pickup truck from used car dealership in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man stole a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT from a used car dealership in North Fort Myers. Anthony Lopes was identified as the suspect, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. The crime happened at Country Club Motors, located at 14030 N Cleveland Avenue,...
WINKNEWS.com
Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian
On Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains found in a Fort Myers Beach mangrove were identified as those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes. Knes’ remains were discovered Tuesday near Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that she was identified via her dental records.
ABC Action News
Human remains found in Ft. Myers Beach mangroves are Hurricane Ian victim, sheriff says
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office said the remains of a victim from Hurricane Ian have been found in mangroves in Fort Myers Beach. A debris removal company initially located the remains Tuesday. Those remains were later determined to be one of the two remaining people considered missing from Hurricane Ian, Ilonka Knes.
LCSO, Cape PD conducting joint investigation on I-75
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic continues to be affected on I-75 near Alico Road after a high-speed chase has turned into a joint investigation. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Cape Coral Police Department are on scene. Florida Highway Patrol is assisting. Drivers are asked to seek...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects detained, 2 people injured after shooting in Port Charlotte
Deputies have detained suspects after a shooting that left two people injured on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting at a Tamiami Trail address hospitalized two victims, but there is no risk to the public. Detectives are currently investigating, and no further information will be released at this time.
WINKNEWS.com
2 women face drug charges after North Naples arrest
Two women from other counties were arrested in North Naples on Monday night after deputies say they were found with a large amount of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Jane Dolgin, 41, of St. Petersburg in Hillsborough County, and her passenger, Sara Margaret Theile, 35, of Lauderhill in Broward County, were arrested after being pulled over for speeding. The gray BMW was pulled over in the area of Vanderbilt Drive and Wiggins Pass around 9:30 p.m.
Group targets memory pills, cosmetics during ransacking of multiple Lee County pharmacies
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a gaggle of criminals who have stolen thousands in memory pills and cosmetics from multiple Lee County pharmacies. Crime Stoppers of SWFL is currently aware of five robberies at multiple Walgreens, including at stores in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and South Lee County.
Collier County man charged with killing endangered birds
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged for killing five Black Skimmers which are endangered birds native to Florida.
Human remains found on Fort Myers Beach aren’t from the man missing since Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains that were found in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach aren’t those of a man that’s been missing since Hurricane Ian hit the island more than 100 days ago. James ‘Denny’ Hurst rode out the storm on his sailboat...
Parts of I-75 experiencing slow downs due to ongoing investigation
Parts of I-75 south of Alico Road are experiencing slow downs due to an ongoing investigation with Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Cape Coral Police Department
Truck loses control before fiery overnight Estero crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A truck veered off the road and crashed into trees on Three Oaks Parkway in Estero. Estero Fire Rescue said the truck lost control overnight. A fire started in the truck’s engine department, which firefighters were able to extinguish. One person was taken to the...
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers remains identified as Travis Finch
Remains found in December located in North Fort Myers have been identified as Travis Finch. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belong to Travis Finch, who was missing since 2021. On Dec. 9, 2022, investigators found remains off Golden Road, just steps from where Travis was...
