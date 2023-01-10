ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New policing model being eyed for Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rochester's 'Rock' initiative started back in June, and now Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to bring it to Buffalo. But here, the governor is calling it the 'Save Program.' It places people on parole who are at the highest risk of reoffending under electronic monitoring and higher levels of supervision.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Falconer Man Found Passed Out In Car, Accused Of Driving High

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 62-year-old Falconer resident was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after police said they found him slumped over the wheel. On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a wellbeing check at the corner of Liberty and East...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wheatfield man charged with DWI after pursuit

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wheatfield man was arrested on a DWI charge, among others, following a Wednesday traffic stop that led to a pursuit by the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. John Cuillo, 45, was charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations, as well as the following misdemeanors: Just after midnight on Wednesday, a […]
WHEATFIELD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

8th person arraigned for alleged looting during storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An eighth person has been arraigned for alleged looting during the blizzard in December, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Monday. It is alleged that 23-year-old Ladia Lee of Buffalo broke into a store with a co-defendant on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue and stole shoes valued at around […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy