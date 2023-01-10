Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Three Buffalo men arraigned on separate burglaries committed during blizzard
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that three additional arrests have been made regarding separate burglaries that occurred during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
Judge Allows Buffalo Man To Avoid Prison, Gives Probation For Fatal Shooting
A Buffalo man who fatally shot another man was only sentenced to probation for the shooting death. People have received jail time for lesser crimes (see some of the judge's rulings below), but this man was just given a sentence on probation for killing a man. If I was a family member of the deceased man I would be horrified by the sentence.
wutv29.com
Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
Buffalo man receives sentence, killed pedestrian in Lovejoy hit-and-run
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison on multiple charges involving a fatal hit-and-run.
Jamestown police say woman was unlawfully imprisoned
An arrest took place after police say they responded to a domestic incident.
New policing model being eyed for Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rochester's 'Rock' initiative started back in June, and now Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to bring it to Buffalo. But here, the governor is calling it the 'Save Program.' It places people on parole who are at the highest risk of reoffending under electronic monitoring and higher levels of supervision.
wnynewsnow.com
Falconer Man Found Passed Out In Car, Accused Of Driving High
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 62-year-old Falconer resident was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after police said they found him slumped over the wheel. On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a wellbeing check at the corner of Liberty and East...
Man sentenced to 33 months in prison, threatened to kill Amherst police officers
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Getzville man was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison after threatening to kill Amherst police officers on social media.
Lockport couple arrested after 2-year-old fentanyl overdose
Houghton was released on $5,000 bond, while Smith was taken to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Tonawanda Police shows Buffalo Strong spirit to help an 18-year-old
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking to help an 18-year-old who's left paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
8th person accused of looting during Buffalo blizzard
Buffalo Police says they have us so far made 21 arrests in connection with alleged looting during the storm. More arrests are expected.
Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering A $2,500 Reward For These Men [Photo]
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $2,500 reward for two men in connection to a shooting in Tonawanda. On December 22, 2022, a security guard was shot at 300 Sawyer Ave in the Town of Tonawanda. One suspect, 31-year-old Ibben Akbar, has been arrested, but police are searching for two other suspects.
Wheatfield man charged with DWI after pursuit
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wheatfield man was arrested on a DWI charge, among others, following a Wednesday traffic stop that led to a pursuit by the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. John Cuillo, 45, was charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations, as well as the following misdemeanors: Just after midnight on Wednesday, a […]
Teen who brought loaded handgun into Buffalo school sentenced to probation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old male from Rochester was sentenced to five years probation for bringing a loaded handgun to a Buffalo school. The teen, who is not being named due to his age, was sentenced as a youth offender. The juvenile was 15-years old at the time the...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
Five arrested in stolen vehicle pursuit, four defendants 18 and younger
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that five individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after a vehicular pursuit with police.
Town of Tonawanda Police arrest two men in Hyundai theft
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced Thursday that two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing a Hyundai vehicle in the city of Buffalo.
8th person arraigned for alleged looting during storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An eighth person has been arraigned for alleged looting during the blizzard in December, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Monday. It is alleged that 23-year-old Ladia Lee of Buffalo broke into a store with a co-defendant on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue and stole shoes valued at around […]
Wheatfield man facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for police
A Wheatfield man is facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for Niagara County police early Wednesday morning.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0