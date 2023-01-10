ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gun crimes, drugs, top priorities for western Tennessee’s top federal cop

By Dakarai Turner, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a wide-ranging interview, the top federal law enforcement official in the western portion of Tennessee gave his first television interview since taking the helm of the US Attorney’s office in the Western District of Tennessee, talking about issues ranging from violent crime to human trafficking, laying out his list of priorities.

Kevin Ritz was sworn in as US Attorney for Tennessee’s western district in September after being nominated by President Joe Biden in July 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ritz worked in the office for 17 years as an Assistant United States Attorney.

“We need to be proactive,” Ritz said.

He has lots of priorities.

“In the gun violence, we have a lot on our plate,” he said.

Gun violence is an area that includes ‘Glock switches,’ an illegal tool that turns a handgun into a machine gun, profiled by FOX13 Investigates, and being used at a rate Ritz said has only increased during his tenure at the office.

“They’re showing up at an alarming rate. And these are, again, machine guns,” he said. “We have a role to play in what I call the supply side of the gun violence problem.”

According to the Justice Department, Ritz, a Memphian, and product of Memphis City Schools started a narcotics unit in the office, “prosecuting drug, firearm, robbery, carjacking, and other offenses.”

Citing a weekend forum on juvenile crime, Ritz acknowledges the role teens play in crime. Turning to carjackings, which a FOX13 investigation uncovered what sources called a ‘revolving door’ as gangs send kids to commit crimes because a more lenient juvenile justice system means they’re back on the streets faster and with fewer penalties.

One of the tools, Ritz said, is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

“We use statutes like RICO and other federal tools to dismantle some of those violent organizations,” he said.

Ritz was quick to point out the need for a nuanced approach that includes working with communities to determine what causes people to turn to crime.

One specific issue he points to as driving gun crimes, though, is guns being stolen from cars, which he said are turning up at crime scenes.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 15

Cyrus Blackmirror
3d ago

Memphis is out of control the only time I ever drove through there there was no lodging it that hotel East Memphis I went to the next one in the same parking lot they were charging double I'm not going to be allowed to be gouged so I slept in my truck the next morning literally every truck except mine had their window busted they saw me sleeping in my truck and left me alone I know this cuz there was a cop walking with a guy to his truck and then when the next guy would come out he called the cop over to his truck and when the next guy came out and so on and so forth I don't even want to stop to get gas there anymore

Reply
3
nobodycaresaboutthelaws
3d ago

Tired of hearing work with communties. This is a result of parenting/support/caring/loving children when they are born and both parents in the child's life! 24/7/365!If you are in prison you ARE NOT supporting your child. If you allow your underage children into the streets to hurt others and steal like they do YOU ARE NOT supporting your child! Keep them off the streets! When the laws start holding PARENTS responsible things will change! Take away benefits! Force Parents to do their job!

Reply
2
