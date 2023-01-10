Read full article on original website
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
WATCH: Cactus Buck Filmed With Bizarre Growth That Looks Like Its Antlers Sprung a Leak
And by “sprung a leak,” we mean a leak of that lovely black bile so often seen on cactus buck alongside their insane antlers. As common as deer are to us Americans, they’re often responsible for some of our most beloved and beautiful wildlife sightings. Few things rival spotting a majestic buck with a kingly rack out in the wilds, or seeing twin fawns play with their mother in a meadow. But nature gotta nature, and some deer aren’t so fortunate as to live their lives as a beautiful manifestation of nature itself.
