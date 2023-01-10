ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento's iconic tree canopy turns destructive in storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On a good day, the sun shines in California's capital city — and elms, pines, oaks and hundreds of other tree varieties fill Sacramento's parks and line streets, fortifying the city's reputation as the "City of Trees." But on a bad one, violent winds knock some of the trees down, causing damage to cars, homes and power lines.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Storms continue to soak region

Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Roseville ranked 7th for happiest residents in the US

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville has been ranked among the U.S. cities with the happiest residents, according to a new study. The study, conducted by SmartAsset.com, factored in the cost of living, physical and mental health, and overall quality of life. They analyzed 200 of the largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The analysis was based on 13 metrics falling into three categories including personal finance, well-being and quality of life.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Take the Napa Valley Railway Inn to Sleepytown | Bartell's Backroads

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — In the heart of Napa County’s wine country sits a sleepy little train depot that boards a lot of passengers but doesn’t move them anywhere. The railcars and caboose do sit on railroad tracks, but owner and engineer of the Napa Valley Railway Inn, Lori Jones, says the railcars themselves weren’t pulled in here by a train, but rather put in place by a helicopter.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento City school classes canceled Monday due to winter storm impacts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The return from winter break for Sacramento City Unified School District will be one day longer now. SCUSD canceled classes districtwide due to impacts from the winter storm Sunday morning and potential impacts that could still come. At least six schools are still without power and they don't have a timeline for full power restoration.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Road closed in Rocklin due to downed power lines, police say

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College Boulevard is closed in Rocklin on Thursday due to downed power lines in the roadway, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 12) The roadway is closed between Rocklin Road and Schriber Way. Traffic is being diverted, and drivers are asked to...
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

Evacuation order lifted for Wilton area in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation order was lifted for the Wilton area Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services. "Those returning home should remain alert to localized flooding and road conditions, emergency response and maintenance crews are still working to clear roads and restore outages," Sacramento County OES wrote in a statement.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

The year 2022 was event-filled for the city of Lincoln and residents. Here’s a look back at the news, good and bad, from July to December, 2022.

Last week’s newspaper edition highlighted stories that appeared in the newspaper from January to June 2022. The entire 2022 year in review can be found online at lincolnnewsmessenger.com. Stories:. Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation. Staff Report. July 7, 2022. Anthony Pintarelli,...
LINCOLN, CA
abc10.com

Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County

(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

DWR: Sacramento Weir not expected to open Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California finds itself in an extremely wet period with atmospheric river event after atmospheric river event slamming into the state, stressing the state's water infrastructure following years of drought. Prior to the implementation of a reservoir and levee system, California's central valley would routinely flood during...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy