Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Cal Expo now evacuation shelter and weather respite center, Sacramento County says
(KTXL) — Cal Expo is now serving as an evacuation shelter and weather respite center for those who need it, Sacramento County said. The county said it is using its partnerships with the City of Sacramento, 211 Sacramento, and community-based outreach organizations to help those who do not have a shelter to protect them from […]
Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
Tour of Natomas levees with Reclamation District 1000 | To The Point Q & A
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 40 miles of levees surround Sacramento's Natomas basin, and the people responsible for patrolling some of those areas are Reclamation District 1000. Some of the critical interior infrastructure like pumps need updating, and other parts of the flood control system are under improvement by...
Weeks of storms have been deadly to the Sacramento unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This onslaught of storms - a seemingly never-ending parade of atmospheric rivers - is dangerous, expensive, and deadly. Some of the most vulnerable among us are those who are unsheltered during this weather. Two people died this past weekend in Sacramento County after trees fell on their tents.
Stockton homeowners keeping an eye on rising waterways as more storms coming
STOCKTON, Calif. — Gary Sanchez has witnessed the normally tranquil Bear Creek suddenly rising behind his North Stockton home. "It's getting high, but I've seen it a little bit higher than that so I'm concerned about it. But the levees are strong, they've done a lot of work on them," said Sanchez.
KCRA.com
'When it rains, it really pours': Sacramento homeless man grateful for services as county expands resources during storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When the wind, the rain and the worry about flooding didn’t subside, Malcolm Barth made the decision to get out. “I naturally camp out in the Sacramento area and it was just getting really bad in my area,” Barth said Wednesday. “I decided to just, instead of deal with the campsite, just come inside.”
Sacramento's iconic tree canopy turns destructive in storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On a good day, the sun shines in California's capital city — and elms, pines, oaks and hundreds of other tree varieties fill Sacramento's parks and line streets, fortifying the city's reputation as the "City of Trees." But on a bad one, violent winds knock some of the trees down, causing damage to cars, homes and power lines.
goldcountrymedia.com
Storms continue to soak region
Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
Parts of Fairfield under evacuation warning due to possible flooding in Suisun Creek
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — With more rain on the way, Fairfield officials aren't taking any chances in making people aware of the dangers. "Lake Curry right now is at about 375 feet. It will overspill at 377 feet," said Jennifer Brantley, spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department. Brantley said the...
Roseville ranked 7th for happiest residents in the US
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville has been ranked among the U.S. cities with the happiest residents, according to a new study. The study, conducted by SmartAsset.com, factored in the cost of living, physical and mental health, and overall quality of life. They analyzed 200 of the largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The analysis was based on 13 metrics falling into three categories including personal finance, well-being and quality of life.
Take the Napa Valley Railway Inn to Sleepytown | Bartell's Backroads
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — In the heart of Napa County’s wine country sits a sleepy little train depot that boards a lot of passengers but doesn’t move them anywhere. The railcars and caboose do sit on railroad tracks, but owner and engineer of the Napa Valley Railway Inn, Lori Jones, says the railcars themselves weren’t pulled in here by a train, but rather put in place by a helicopter.
Sacramento City school classes canceled Monday due to winter storm impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The return from winter break for Sacramento City Unified School District will be one day longer now. SCUSD canceled classes districtwide due to impacts from the winter storm Sunday morning and potential impacts that could still come. At least six schools are still without power and they don't have a timeline for full power restoration.
KCRA.com
Road closed in Rocklin due to downed power lines, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College Boulevard is closed in Rocklin on Thursday due to downed power lines in the roadway, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 12) The roadway is closed between Rocklin Road and Schriber Way. Traffic is being diverted, and drivers are asked to...
Evacuation order lifted for Wilton area in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation order was lifted for the Wilton area Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services. "Those returning home should remain alert to localized flooding and road conditions, emergency response and maintenance crews are still working to clear roads and restore outages," Sacramento County OES wrote in a statement.
goldcountrymedia.com
The year 2022 was event-filled for the city of Lincoln and residents. Here’s a look back at the news, good and bad, from July to December, 2022.
Last week’s newspaper edition highlighted stories that appeared in the newspaper from January to June 2022. The entire 2022 year in review can be found online at lincolnnewsmessenger.com. Stories:. Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation. Staff Report. July 7, 2022. Anthony Pintarelli,...
abc10.com
Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County
(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
Sacramento River level not high enough for the Sacramento weir to be opened, officials say
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources said the Sacramento Weir would not be opened on Monday. The gates of the weir are opened when water levels at the I Street Bridge reach 29.87 feet, but so far, the levels have been declining. The last observed level of the Sacramento River at the bridge […]
DWR: Sacramento Weir not expected to open Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California finds itself in an extremely wet period with atmospheric river event after atmospheric river event slamming into the state, stressing the state's water infrastructure following years of drought. Prior to the implementation of a reservoir and levee system, California's central valley would routinely flood during...
CalFresh recipients who've lost food due to power outages can apply for replacement benefits
CALIFORNIA, USA — California has been dealt a series of storms that have impacted communities across the Golden State. In the Sacramento area alone, thousands of people have experienced outages in the past number of days. Many have wondered how they can cover food loss during these times. The...
ABC10
