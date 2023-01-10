Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
JSO: One dead, 2 critially injured in fatal crash on Yellow Bluff Road in Oceanway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a fatal crash in the Oceanway area on Yellow Bluff Rd. The crash happened on the 14000 block of Yellow Bluff Road near Starratt Road, JSO said. JSO reported at around 2:20 p.m. that a full-size SUV was traveling...
JFRD: Three children critically injured in crash on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three children are in critical condition after a traffic crash near Maxville on the Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Maxville-MacClenny Road around 5:22 p.m. and involved a sedan vs. pickup truck. The SUV was traveling...
One dead, 2 others critically injured after crash on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead, and two others are critically injured after a crash in North Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:20 p.m., officers say a full-size SUV was traveling northbound on Yellow Bluff Road. For unknown reasons, police say the SUV...
Investigators believe car Prince Holland was riding in was chased before suspect 'indiscriminately' began shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest and booking report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has revealed news details in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland. Marcel Johnson was arrested in connection to the December shooting, however, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters does not believe he acted alone. The teen was killed...
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officers
A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence, resisting officers and threatening with death or serious bodily harm, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 in reference to a drunk suspect driving a white Jeep in the 2000 block of State Road 16 West. While out in the area, deputies saw the Jeep traveling west on Stauffer Road, according to the arrest report.
JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire....
Jacksonville woman goes through 6 surgeries after being hit by SUV on the Mathews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is asking for help with medical expenses after their loved one was injured in a crash on the Mathews Bridge last week. According to family members, 20-year-old Denay Jossey was changing a flat tire on the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle.
Wreck at popular Murray Hill intersection causes homeowners nearby to worry about their safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people living in Murry Hill, near the intersection of Post and Hamilton Streets, say they're used to cars speeding through the area. However, a recent wreck involving a drunk driver in the middle of the afternoon has them calling for even more change in the area.
JSO searching for suspect in Woodland Acres burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a burglary in the Woodland Acres area. JSO says the burglary happened on Wednesday at a home on Hare Avenue between Arlington Road and Pecan Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville...
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville Heights area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Jacksonville Heights area Thursday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were in the area of 7600 103rd St when they reported hearing gunfire. Police say they were able to locate a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds nearby.
Woodland Acres burglar on the loose, JSO needs help identifying suspect
JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to help identify a burglary suspect. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the pictured thief entered a residence around 7700 Hare Ave. He was confronted by the victim as the burglary was taking place. If anyone has information...
alachuachronicle.com
Fourth suspect arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Frezell Williams Lamar Rowe, 20, of Lake City, was arrested yesterday and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on...
JSO: Suspect in custody after man shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on 103rd Street. STORY: No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Florida. According to detectives, officers responded at approximately 1 a.m. and located a man...
First Coast News
Man stuck in submerged vehicle rescued by JFRD following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man had to be rescued from a vehicle that veered off the roadway in the Argle Forest area and ended up in a ditch full of water Tuesday, according to officials. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the man was rescued after spending two...
WCJB
Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire in Bradford County
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out a house and yard fire around 5 o’clock, January 13th. The crews arrived at the home on NW County Road 2-25, to find the home and yard on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Officials...
fox35orlando.com
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year. Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
Disagreement over existence of Heaven, Hell leads to shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been released following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood this past weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Melson Avenue regarding a person shot. An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect,...
