ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland, PA

Woman knocks man’s tooth out during assault

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwn0E_0k91T18400

Northumberland County, Pa. — A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched a man hard enough to knock his tooth out.

Ingrid Jeannett Delgado, 30, of Northumberland pushed the man into a bathroom after she suspected him of contacting another woman on his phone. Delgado punched the accuser after he pushed her and attempted to leave the bathroom.

Police spoke with Delgado on Dec. 24 and asked about the incident. Delgado, who told officers she was drunk at the time, admitted to hitting the person. Police observed cuts and scratches on the man’s neck, along with the missing tooth.

Delgado was charged with second-degree simple assault, and harassment. She posted $2,500 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge John Gembic is scheduled for Jan. 18.

Docket sheet

Comments / 5

U2B44D
2d ago

Reverse these two's gender. What do we have then? No way in hell would a man be released for a mere $250. No. his bail would be higher and perhaps his charges more severe. There needs to be an even playing field. Both are unacceptable.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after issuing multiple threats to kill a woman

Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly threatened a woman's life with five different scenarios over the course of four phone calls. Officer Benjamin Busko spoke with the woman at a home on the 20 block of S. Third Street, Shamokin, on Dec. 23 after she called police, according to an affidavit. She allegedly showed Busko times when James Albert Colross, 22, placed the calls and recounted several threats, including that...
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man charged for lying on ATF form for firearm

Muncy, Pa. — Police say a Muncy man failed to disclose a previous drug conviction when he filled out a form to purchase a firearm. Trooper Tyler Morse of the State Police at Montoursville says Deon Caprice Brown, 54, lied on the firearms transaction record form when he checked "no" for previous convictions. Brown was arrested in Maryland in 1996 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, to which he pled guilty. ...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman accused of stealing $2,660 of groceries

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman is accused of stealing more than $2,660 of groceries on at least 27 occasions. The most recent charge filed against Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, was felony retail theft after investigators realized she had under-rang items at the Muncy Weis Markets at least 27 times from Sept. 1 to Nov. 14, 2022. Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville took Hoffman into custody on...
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with 200 citations for wildlife business

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they are charging a man with upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control business without permits. According to officials, 67-year-old Nelson Carter from Shickshinny is the owner and operator of ACE Bat and Wildlife Control located in Shickshinny. Authorities say Carter came […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair caught inside church without permission

Coal Township, Pa. — Two unwelcome guests were chased out of a church when police responded with a K-9 unit. Jesse Weit and Amanda Bentley were caught as they left a church near Lincoln Street and Grant Street in Shamokin on Dec. 19, police said. The 36-year-old Weit was detained near the entrance. Bentley ran toward Marshall Street, but was located by officers a short time later, according to the affidavit. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Kingston Police arrest 12 alleged child predators

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Police Department announces the arrest of 12 alleged child predators. The Kingston Police Department made these arrests over the last three months. Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with the detective who lead the operation to learn more. “It’s insane, actually,” said Kevin Snow from Kingston. The […]
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother pleads to judge to help her son accused of attempted homicide

Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer in front of her children was denied jail-to-treatment Tuesday. The mother of Sharif Mumin Cliett, 34, addressed Judge Ryan Tira, saying multiple times her “child needed help” as she begged for his release to a mental health treatment facility. ADA Martin Wade said the prosecution was “highly” opposed to any bail modification. Related reading: Man allegedly laughed...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks

McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County

LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Criminal mischief suspect on the loose in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident at Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township on New Year's Day. Troopers say a male suspect drove onto the property in a dark Chevrolet pickup truck just after midnight and used a tow strap to tear two metal handrails out of concrete steps before fleeing the scene.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of jumping on trooper during brother’s arrest

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two brothers in custody after one allegedly jumped on a state trooper’s back as they attempted to arrest the other. Officials said state troopers responded to the 100 block Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, for a neighbor dispute. Troopers say there had been several previous incidents between the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy