Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police chief says department would benefit from tax on marijuana
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau police chief says his department would benefit from a new city tax on marijuana. Cape Girardeau voters will decide in April if they support an additional 3-percent tax on recreational pot when it’s sold in city limits. Chief Wes Blair said,...
KFVS12
Sikeston city leaders approved adding marijuana tax measure to April ballot
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters in Sikeston will get a chance to decide whether or not the city should have a 3-percent tax on the sale of recreational marijuana. On Monday, January 9, the city council voted unanimously to approve the ballot measure. It’ll add an additional 3-percent tax to recreational marijuana sales within the city limits.
KFVS12
More money to be focused on roads in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a million dollars is set aside to fix roads and drainage in Sikeston, Mo. The city council voted on the issue at their latest meeting on Monday, January 9. According to the city’s website, these funds will cover fixing intersections, industrial roads, and residential...
kbsi23.com
New Missouri law bans homeless from sleeping on state-owned property
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The homeless community is now facing another challenge in the new year. A new Missouri law signed last June went into effect on January 1. The law makes it illegal for displaced persons to sleep or camp on state owned land, including bridges and over passes.
kbsi23.com
Violent crime in Cape Girardeau trending downward, 2022 numbers to be finalized soon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Bobby Newton wants the officers in the department to be seen by the community as much as possible. “What I try to instill in a lot of the officers coming up is get out there, get to...
westkentuckystar.com
Massac sheriff speaks out against new Illinois gun law
Massac County's sheriff is speaking out against an Illinois bill signed into law Tuesday banning the sale and possession of certain types of semiautomatic weapons. Sheriff Chad Kaylor said in a statement that he is sworn to protect the rights of citizens as protected by the Constitution, and believes this law is a violation of the second amendment. Kaylor said he and his office would not be checking to see if gun owners register with the state, and would not arrest or house anyone arrested "solely for non-compliance of this Act."
KFVS12
Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale
Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Pritzker signs assault weapons ban. Updated: 2 hours...
KFVS12
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention. The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks. The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to...
kbsi23.com
Raising awareness about human trafficking
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Last week we reported on a 15-year-old being rescued from human trafficking in McCracken County, Ky. From there we did some investigating to find out how to stay aware of human trafficking. I spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol which says the threat...
KFVS12
Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
KFVS12
Perry County School District 32 campuses closed Fri. because of second reported threat
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A second reported threat has closed all Perry County School District 32 campuses on Friday, January 13. According to a release from school officials, Perryville Police received another threat directed toward the district’s campus. School officials said the call to police Friday appears to come...
westkentuckystar.com
U.S. DOE Paducah site building new emergency operations center
The U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently broke ground on its new emergency operations center. It's intended to improve coordination and response to emergencies for the 3,500-acre facility. The new 3,500-square-foot building should be completed in April. It will replace the existing building constructed in 1990. The new facility...
KFVS12
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
stegenherald.com
Body Sighted In River, But Disappears
Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police looking for theft suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a theft. According to police, the man is wanted in connection with a theft that was reported on January 9 by a business in the 200 block of S. Kingshighway. They said some clothing items were stolen from the business.
KFVS12
Contour officials say no delayed flights at Cape Girardeau airport after nationwide grounding by FAA
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Officials with Contour tell us there were no delayed flights out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. This after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday morning, January 11 a computer system failure led to flights being delayed nationwide. The administration has since lifted...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University closed its offices and campuses for the rest of Monday, January 9 due to a water outage. According to the university, its offices and campuses will operate on regular business hours Tuesday, January 10 after the campus-wide water outage. They said...
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
KFVS12
Egg prices on the rise amidst shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The price of eggs continues to affect people in the Heartland. “I think it’s ridiculous,” one shopper told us. “You used to be able to get a regular dozen of eggs for less than two bucks, now the average price is four dollars and something.”
KFVS12
SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facility with ribbon cutting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services. The 70,000-square-foot, $25 million facility will be home to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, as well as Women’s Integrated Health...
Comments / 0