Massac County's sheriff is speaking out against an Illinois bill signed into law Tuesday banning the sale and possession of certain types of semiautomatic weapons. Sheriff Chad Kaylor said in a statement that he is sworn to protect the rights of citizens as protected by the Constitution, and believes this law is a violation of the second amendment. Kaylor said he and his office would not be checking to see if gun owners register with the state, and would not arrest or house anyone arrested "solely for non-compliance of this Act."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO