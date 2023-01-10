ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Sikeston city leaders approved adding marijuana tax measure to April ballot

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters in Sikeston will get a chance to decide whether or not the city should have a 3-percent tax on the sale of recreational marijuana. On Monday, January 9, the city council voted unanimously to approve the ballot measure. It’ll add an additional 3-percent tax to recreational marijuana sales within the city limits.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

More money to be focused on roads in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a million dollars is set aside to fix roads and drainage in Sikeston, Mo. The city council voted on the issue at their latest meeting on Monday, January 9. According to the city’s website, these funds will cover fixing intersections, industrial roads, and residential...
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Massac sheriff speaks out against new Illinois gun law

Massac County's sheriff is speaking out against an Illinois bill signed into law Tuesday banning the sale and possession of certain types of semiautomatic weapons. Sheriff Chad Kaylor said in a statement that he is sworn to protect the rights of citizens as protected by the Constitution, and believes this law is a violation of the second amendment. Kaylor said he and his office would not be checking to see if gun owners register with the state, and would not arrest or house anyone arrested "solely for non-compliance of this Act."
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale

Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Pritzker signs assault weapons ban. Updated: 2 hours...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Raising awareness about human trafficking

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Last week we reported on a 15-year-old being rescued from human trafficking in McCracken County, Ky. From there we did some investigating to find out how to stay aware of human trafficking. I spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol which says the threat...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

U.S. DOE Paducah site building new emergency operations center

The U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently broke ground on its new emergency operations center. It's intended to improve coordination and response to emergencies for the 3,500-acre facility. The new 3,500-square-foot building should be completed in April. It will replace the existing building constructed in 1990. The new facility...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

School threat investigation Perry County Mo.

The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
stegenherald.com

Body Sighted In River, But Disappears

Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police looking for theft suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a theft. According to police, the man is wanted in connection with a theft that was reported on January 9 by a business in the 200 block of S. Kingshighway. They said some clothing items were stolen from the business.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Egg prices on the rise amidst shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The price of eggs continues to affect people in the Heartland. “I think it’s ridiculous,” one shopper told us. “You used to be able to get a regular dozen of eggs for less than two bucks, now the average price is four dollars and something.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facility with ribbon cutting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services. The 70,000-square-foot, $25 million facility will be home to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, as well as Women’s Integrated Health...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy