West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic

Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

It's not poop! An inside look at how Milorganite fertilizer is made

On this episode of Urban Spelunking, OnMilwaukee's Bobby Tanzilo and I return to Jones Island to learn how one of Milwaukee's most unique exports — Milorganite — is made. In his original story at OnMilwaukee.com, Bobby immediately answers the question burning in our minds, "Number one, Milorganite is not made out of No. 2. Let's get that straight from the get-go. Despite what you may have heard, this Milwaukee-made fertilizer does not contain human feces."
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Enchantment in the Park gives back over $45,000 to Washington County non-profits

West Bend, Wi – Enchantment in the Park had a very successful season despite being closed on its busiest nights because of subzero weather. Enchantment in the Park gave over $45,000 this year to Washington County nonprofits that helped setup, takedown and operate Enchantment in the Park this year. We are fortunate to work with great groups such as Lightning Softball, West Bend Swim Club, West Bend Dance, Slinger Skills USA, etc.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member

WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Promotion at Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn

West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is pleased to announce the promotion of Cheri Manthei to director of facility services. In this role, Cheri will manage emergency preparedness, life safety, campus security, and compliance efforts–as well as support the work of Todd Miller, vice president of facility services, in the day-to- day operations of the facility services team. Manthei recently served as the facility office manager at Cedar Community.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Matthew Chapel of West Bend, WI wins Chick Evans Scholarship

West Bend, WI – Recently, more than 18 Wisconsin high school seniors were awarded the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition scholarship for caddies and the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program, including West Bend resident Matthew Chapel from West Bend East High School.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend's downtown Riverwalk project is ahead of schedule

WEST BEND — City crews made progress on the Downtown Riverwalk Tuesday as they prepared for construction of a new walkway segment connecting north and south portions of the Riverwalk through an underpass beneath Highway 33. Constructions crews worked Tuesday on installing sheet piling north of Washington Street in...
WEST BEND, WI
Q985

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown Police Blotter

The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Walgreens, W190 N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 2:12 p.m. Dec. 20. Retail theft. Police issued a citation for retail theft at Walmart, W190 N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 7:56 p.m. Dec. 19.
GERMANTOWN, WI

