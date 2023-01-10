Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Michaleno’s Pizzeria opens at 4 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023
“My son sent me a text, “Friday the 13th a great time to open up,” and I said, “Ha, ha. Never thought of that, I started dating your mom on Friday April 13, 1979. It’s a day of good luck,” said Herbert. Originally the locally...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | A family-friendly atmosphere at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Megan and Jordan were drawn to Cast Iron Luxury Living because of its pet-friendly, affordable, family atmosphere. Cast Iron is situated on the scenic Milwaukee River. This historic campus was once home to the West Bend Aluminum Company. Founded in 1911 by Bernard C. Ziegler,...
shepherdexpress.com
Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic
Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
New MOWA exhibition celebrates the Magical and Weird Wisconsin Wilderness | By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, WI –The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) presents Magic Wilderness: Dreamscapes of the Forest featuring 16 artists who celebrate the Wisconsin wilderness in all its rebellious, bewitching glory. The exhibition will be on view October. 22, 2022–January 15, 2023. An opening reception with the exhibiting artists will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
radiomilwaukee.org
It's not poop! An inside look at how Milorganite fertilizer is made
On this episode of Urban Spelunking, OnMilwaukee's Bobby Tanzilo and I return to Jones Island to learn how one of Milwaukee's most unique exports — Milorganite — is made. In his original story at OnMilwaukee.com, Bobby immediately answers the question burning in our minds, "Number one, Milorganite is not made out of No. 2. Let's get that straight from the get-go. Despite what you may have heard, this Milwaukee-made fertilizer does not contain human feces."
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Enchantment in the Park gives back over $45,000 to Washington County non-profits
West Bend, Wi – Enchantment in the Park had a very successful season despite being closed on its busiest nights because of subzero weather. Enchantment in the Park gave over $45,000 this year to Washington County nonprofits that helped setup, takedown and operate Enchantment in the Park this year. We are fortunate to work with great groups such as Lightning Softball, West Bend Swim Club, West Bend Dance, Slinger Skills USA, etc.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member
WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Promotion at Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is pleased to announce the promotion of Cheri Manthei to director of facility services. In this role, Cheri will manage emergency preparedness, life safety, campus security, and compliance efforts–as well as support the work of Todd Miller, vice president of facility services, in the day-to- day operations of the facility services team. Manthei recently served as the facility office manager at Cedar Community.
Shoppers with tight budgets are turning to liquidation stores
You might have noticed new liquidation stores popping up in the Milwaukee area. It appears to be an emerging trend as people are navigating inflation and shopping with tighter budgets.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Matthew Chapel of West Bend, WI wins Chick Evans Scholarship
West Bend, WI – Recently, more than 18 Wisconsin high school seniors were awarded the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition scholarship for caddies and the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program, including West Bend resident Matthew Chapel from West Bend East High School.
Mega Millions drawing: Local attorney offers tips for lottery pools
On a date often deemed unlucky, Friday the 13th could actually be someone's lucky day when the Mega Millions lottery numbers are drawn.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's downtown Riverwalk project is ahead of schedule
WEST BEND — City crews made progress on the Downtown Riverwalk Tuesday as they prepared for construction of a new walkway segment connecting north and south portions of the Riverwalk through an underpass beneath Highway 33. Constructions crews worked Tuesday on installing sheet piling north of Washington Street in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Save Our Samaritan – a final cry for help | By Debra Kison
January 12, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Dear Friends, once again, a new year begins. We feel refreshed, with a new sense of hope that the new year will be better than the last. We make resolutions to improve, or perhaps practice more discipline in our lives.
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
discoverhometown.com
Germantown Police Blotter
The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Walgreens, W190 N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 2:12 p.m. Dec. 20. Retail theft. Police issued a citation for retail theft at Walmart, W190 N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 7:56 p.m. Dec. 19.
Comments / 0