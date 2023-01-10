Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
T.J. Houshmandzadeh named Ruler of Jungle for Ravens vs. Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals great T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be the team’s Ruler of the Jungle for Sunday’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. Houshmandzadeh, who has the eight-most receiving yards in team history (5,782), fourth-most receptions (507) and sixth-most receiving touchdowns (37) will assume the throne and lead Bengals fans in chants.
Bills RB Nyheim Hines Ready to 'Risk Everything' for QB Josh Allen vs. Dolphins
In wake of Damar Hamlin's recovery, the Buffalo Bills' emotional win over the New England Patriots continues to bring what was already a tight group even closer together.
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Steelers' Cam Heyward Responds to Retirement Thoughts
The Pittsburgh Steelers captain says he needs to think about his family and the team.
Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a...
Bills Beating Patriots? ‘Everyone Knew,' Says DB Jordan Poyer
Stopping the Buffalo Bills from getting a win in Week 18 was already going to be a difficult task for the New England Patriots. But with Damar Hamlin fueling the fire, a Bills loss seemed near impossible.
Bills Moves: Micah Hyde & Jamison Crowder to Return?
Safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder have been designated to return from IR. When might they participate in the Bills playoff run?
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa OUT vs. Bills; Who Starts?
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo Bulletin: “Good News, Everyone!” – Micah Hyde, Hamlin, & More
When I woke up on Wednesday morning, I felt great. I had a nice cup of coffee, ate a good breakfast, and took the dog for a walk. By the time I got home, I had three major pieces of Buffalo Bills news to sift through. Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder returned to practice, Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup, and Damar Hamlin was released from hospital. Not a bad day, all told.
Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a hair transplant company for illegally using his likeness on their website. Attorneys for Urlacher filed a lawsuit against Texas-based Houston Hair Transplant Center in Cook County in October, 2022, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his image and likeness... The post Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Freezer Bowl: A look back at the Cincinnati Bengals subzero AFC championship win
CINCINNATI — It was one of the coldest games in NFL history -- the Freezer Bowl. On Jan. 10, 1982, the Cincinnati Bengals braved -9 degree temperatures at Riverfront Stadium in order to claim their first AFC championship game. The 27-7 win thrilled the more than 46,000 shivering fans...
