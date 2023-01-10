ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
Ashe Post & Times

Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bulletin: “Good News, Everyone!” – Micah Hyde, Hamlin, & More

When I woke up on Wednesday morning, I felt great. I had a nice cup of coffee, ate a good breakfast, and took the dog for a walk. By the time I got home, I had three major pieces of Buffalo Bills news to sift through. Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder returned to practice, Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup, and Damar Hamlin was released from hospital. Not a bad day, all told.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company

Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a hair transplant company for illegally using his likeness on their website. Attorneys for Urlacher filed a lawsuit against Texas-based Houston Hair Transplant Center in Cook County in October, 2022, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his image and likeness... The post Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

