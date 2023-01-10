Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Kayleigh
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Lake Superior Zoo 2023 Goals
For Duluth’s very own, Lake Superior Zoo, 2022 was a year of progress, prospect, renewal, and victories. Over 95,000 people interacted with the Zoo in 2022, with over 89,000 on site visitors and volunteers. At the beginning of each year, the board and its members gather for their annual meeting and review accomplishments and losses from the previous year. So what is one of the biggest priorities of 2023?
WDIO-TV
Looking ahead to the Homegrown Winter Fiasco
Looking ahead to the Homegrown Winter Fiasco, which starts this Friday, local bands are gearing up to take the stage at almost 5 different locations. This year’s event features 15 bands the five different venues in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District. Interim Co-directors Cory Jezierski and Derrick Murphy-Williams...
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
WDIO-TV
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
28 Chains That Could Replace The Miller Hill Perkins In Duluth
Back in March of 2022, Duluth lost a staple when the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery next to the Miller Hill Mall permanently closed. The spot had a loyal following and was in the location for nearly four decades, which is pretty impressive. At the time, the owners cited the COVID-19...
Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released
Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
WDIO-TV
Berlin, the beloved polar bear has died
Berlin, the polar bear who captured the hearts of many, has died. According to the Lake Superior Zoo, Berlin, at 33, was the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States. For the last 10 years, she had been living at the Kansas City Zoo. Berlin was one...
WDIO-TV
Snowmobiling rising in popularity since the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 Pandemic and snowy winters has propelled the popularity of snowmobiling in Northern Europe, Canada, and the United States. If you are thinking of getting into snowmobiling there are a few tips to know before you buy. According to Artic Insider, a recent study has shown that the snowmobiling...
WDIO-TV
Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”
Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
WDIO-TV
Local grocery store shelves in the Northland are stocked with a lot of local produce
Grocery store shelves across the Northland have items from local produce companies with everything from meat, vegetables, bread, and much more. For one local company, it means a lot to see their products on the shelves. “For us here in Superior, to be able to grow our own local produce,...
FOX 21 Online
Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices
WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
WDIO-TV
More Duluth businesses are embracing hybrid mode of working
Remote working became the norm during the pandemic lockdown and a lot of employees prefer to continue working this way even though the lockdowns are over. We continue to normalize out of the pandemic and many companies are now requiring their staff to return to the office. But this move is getting significant push back from employees who are in jobs that can be performed virtually. Recently Disney announced that it will now be requiring all employees to work in person four days a week.
WDIO-TV
No. 2 Hermantown rallies late to protect unbeaten record over No. 20 St. Cloud Cathedral
The No. 2 Hermantown boy’s hockey team rallied to knock down No. 20 St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1 Thursday in front of a home crowd. The Crusaders scored first in the second period, before the Hawks would tally four unanswered goals starting with one from George Peterson to improve to 10-0-1 on the season.
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
WDIO-TV
Duluthians invited to apply for Citizen Police Academy
For those interested in understanding police operations, the Duluth Police Department is looking for 25 people to attend the 2023 Citizen Police Academy. The academy happens every Wednesday from March 8 until May 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. DPD says the Academy offers citizens both in-field and in-classroom...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Missing Superior Teen Found
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 12:15 p.m.) — The missing 15-year-old girl from Superior has been found safe in a different state, according to the Superior Police Department. Destiny Stubblefield supposedly left her house with a friend last week and did not return home when expected. Through investigation police found she was in another state and notified that state’s authorities who then found her.
740thefan.com
Juvenile arrested after stealing car in Duluth
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (KFGO/KDAL) – A juvenile is facing charges of fleeing an officer and possession of a stolen vehicle after stealing a car in Duluth and getting caught in Hermantown, Minnesota. An officer in Hermantown saw the car driving carelessly and determined it was recently stolen from Duluth. The...
WDIO-TV
Drainage ditches in Meadowlands increase taxes, upsetting farmers
Farmers in meadowlands have found it difficult to deal with the amount of water in drainage ditches along roadways and on their lands. Now, residents are outraged at St. Louis County Public Works, for increased taxes to fix what they say is a long overdue issue. Tom Horvath, a farmer...
WDIO-TV
The airline pilot shortage debacle
As air travel demand remains to recover from the last year, most recent forecasts now project that demand for pilots will outstrip supply in most regions globally between 2022 and 2024 — and continue to deteriorate over the next decade. “The Bureau of Labor Statistics has predicted that over...
