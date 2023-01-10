ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18

Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to turn into CAVA

TYLER, Texas — Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is going through a big change as this location will be closing its doors, but that doesn't mean the city is losing a place to get Mediterranean food. The Dallas-based franchise has teamed up with CAVA, a growing fast-casual Mediterranean chain,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to close, reopen as CAVA

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is set to close their doors on Jan. 18, but store employees said the restaurant will reopen as another Mediterranean restaurant. The Zoës Kitchen location in The Village at Cumberland Park will be turned into a CAVA fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. This change comes after CAVA group’s […]
TYLER, TX
US105

New Tex-Mex Hot Spot in Longview, TX to Offer Hand-Crafted Margaritas

People in the Longview, Texas area are talking about their excitement over a new Tex-Mex Restaurant that will be opening in the very near future!. If there's one thing people all over East Texas love, it's Mexican food. Whether we're talking about the "authentic" culinary genre or the widely loved Tex-Mex flavor extravaganza, the more the merrier as far as we are concerned.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas Weekend Planner: Jan. 13-16

TYLER, Texas — East Texas is filled will celebrations honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy all weekend long. Here's a list of MLK events this weekend across East Texas:. Jan.13. Longview’s Opening Reception and Jazz Concert featuring Mack Guice Band and Low D at Longview Community Center....
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Win Tickets to Upcoming Water Circus in Tyler, Texas

Do you love the circus? Well get ready to experience a whole new kind -- the Cirque Italia Water Circus. This show is making its way to Tyler and is sure to make a splash. The international cast of Cirque Italia Water Circus entraps the audience with their performances over a 35,000 gallon water stage. This unique feature will surprise guest with performances such as swinging from ropes, flip over trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It

It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
TYLER, TX
KLTV

18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville

A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez, about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
HALLSVILLE, TX
CBS19

Construction contract approved for Stagecoach Drive drainage project

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve construction for the Stagecoach Drive drainage improvement project. After a preliminary study of the drainage system in 2018, it showed water leaves the drainage system and floods nearby homes during heavy rainfall. The project includes:. Underground stormwater system...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy