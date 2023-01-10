Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to turn into CAVA
TYLER, Texas — Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is going through a big change as this location will be closing its doors, but that doesn't mean the city is losing a place to get Mediterranean food. The Dallas-based franchise has teamed up with CAVA, a growing fast-casual Mediterranean chain,...
Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to close, reopen as CAVA
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is set to close their doors on Jan. 18, but store employees said the restaurant will reopen as another Mediterranean restaurant. The Zoës Kitchen location in The Village at Cumberland Park will be turned into a CAVA fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. This change comes after CAVA group’s […]
New Tex-Mex Hot Spot in Longview, TX to Offer Hand-Crafted Margaritas
People in the Longview, Texas area are talking about their excitement over a new Tex-Mex Restaurant that will be opening in the very near future!. If there's one thing people all over East Texas love, it's Mexican food. Whether we're talking about the "authentic" culinary genre or the widely loved Tex-Mex flavor extravaganza, the more the merrier as far as we are concerned.
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
East Texas Weekend Planner: Jan. 13-16
TYLER, Texas — East Texas is filled will celebrations honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy all weekend long. Here's a list of MLK events this weekend across East Texas:. Jan.13. Longview’s Opening Reception and Jazz Concert featuring Mack Guice Band and Low D at Longview Community Center....
Win Tickets to Upcoming Water Circus in Tyler, Texas
Do you love the circus? Well get ready to experience a whole new kind -- the Cirque Italia Water Circus. This show is making its way to Tyler and is sure to make a splash. The international cast of Cirque Italia Water Circus entraps the audience with their performances over a 35,000 gallon water stage. This unique feature will surprise guest with performances such as swinging from ropes, flip over trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates.
KLTV
WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
KLTV
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. Rose Complex nears...
I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It
It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
KLTV
18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville
A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez, about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
Tyler Parks and Rec seeking information after recent damages to park bathrooms
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is asking for the public's help after recent vandalism significantly damaged the Southside Park men's bathroom and impacted other parks. According to the parks department Facebook page, the men's restroom is closed until we can get it repaired because of...
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
A Popular New Shoe Store is Officially Open Just One Hour From Tyler
You may've heard rumors about this shoe store opening at The Shops in Terrell, TX, well believe all of those rumors. Now you can peruse in person all the hottest new Hey Dude styles. "These shoes are something everyone can love. They are made of sustainable materials, they're super comfortable,...
Construction contract approved for Stagecoach Drive drainage project
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve construction for the Stagecoach Drive drainage improvement project. After a preliminary study of the drainage system in 2018, it showed water leaves the drainage system and floods nearby homes during heavy rainfall. The project includes:. Underground stormwater system...
Traffic reopened after major crash at Highway 155 and Loop 323 in Tyler
UPDATE: Tyler Police said all lanes of traffic are now open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is being rerouted after a major crash on Highway 155 and Loop 323 W SW in Tyler, according to police. Officials said traffic is being rerouted onto Loop 323 eastbound, and are encouraging travelers to seek an alternate route. […]
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
CBS19
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 1