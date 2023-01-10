Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
Related
KETV.com
New Ralston Schools superintendent focusing on student achievement numbers
RALSTON, Neb. — The newly-appointed Ralston Schools superintendent said he wants to almost exclusively focus on getting student achievement numbers up when he starts the job this summer. "As a district, we've got a lot of different initiatives and things that we've added on here over the last few...
News Channel Nebraska
Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal
NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
WOWT
Sarpy County Board of Commissioners elects new leaders
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners selected a new board chair and vice chair Wednesday. Angi Burmeister of Bellevue will serve as board chair for 2023, after serving as last year’s vice chair and representing District 3 since 2019. Burmeister said her priorities include staying...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska announces first steps in search for new UNL chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska president Ted Carter announced Tuesday that the national search for University of Nebraska-Lincoln's next chancellor is underway. Ronnie Green, UNL's current chancellor, announced last month his plans to retire in June 2023 — he'd spent seven years in the role. Carter said...
KETV.com
'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program
OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
knopnews2.com
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
thethunderbeat.org
ACT hits 30 year low
2022 ACT scores dropped to a thirty-year low with a national average at 19.8 points. The last time scores fell below 20.0 points was in 1991. According to act.org, only 36% of students from the graduating class of 2022 took the ACT nationally. Of the graduating 2022 students; 42% met none of the college readiness guidelines, 32% met three out of four college readiness guidelines, and 22% met all four of the college readiness guidelines.
KETV.com
Nebraska Democrats bash Ricketts appointment to fill Senate vacancy
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party chastised Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday, calling his appointment of Pete Ricketts to the Senate "the most blatant pay-to-play" scheme we've seen in our state. The party's executive director, Precious McKesson, says because Ricketts gave over $1 million to Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, it...
thebestmix1055.com
First State Bank promotes two employees
Two First State Bank & Trust Company employee promotions were approved at the recent annual meeting of the First State Bank and Trust Co. Board of Directors. Lauren Hamilton was promoted to Vice President – Residential Real Estate Lending Officer and Jamie Nelson to Assistant Vice President – Loan Officer for First State Bank & Trust Company.
KETV.com
'We need more electrons': OPPD to run solar panel array at old Douglas County landfill
OMAHA, Neb. — An old landfill off of 126th and State will soon be useful, once again. Because of a new partnership between OPPD and Douglas County, the landfill will be the site of a solar array. Grant funding from the Nebraska Environmental Trust helped make the project possible...
KETV.com
OPD addresses growing number of guns taken off students in schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A gun scare at Omaha North High School is just the latest in a troubling trend according to Omaha police. Omaha Public Schools confirms it's the second weapon found in the district in the past two days. Omaha police are shedding light on why they think...
KETV.com
Children's Hospital announces plans for new facility in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Children's Hospital announced Thursday plans to expand with a new facility in west Omaha. The new pediatric ambulatory facility, which will be located near 204th and Harrison streets, is expected to open in spring 2024. Children's said the facility, which will be two stories and 60,000...
Armed Omaha North High School student arrested after altercation
A 17-year-old male student was arrested following an altercation at Omaha North High School on Thursday just after noon.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
KETV.com
Report recommends how to spend $335M in North and South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Lawmakers in Lincoln now have a better idea of how to spend $335 million to help revitalize North and South Omaha. A committee report was released this week on the Economic Recovery Act, which provided for the funds in 2022. The report from Olsson said it...
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
KETV.com
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody
OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
doniphanherald.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
Comments / 0