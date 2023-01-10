2022 ACT scores dropped to a thirty-year low with a national average at 19.8 points. The last time scores fell below 20.0 points was in 1991. According to act.org, only 36% of students from the graduating class of 2022 took the ACT nationally. Of the graduating 2022 students; 42% met none of the college readiness guidelines, 32% met three out of four college readiness guidelines, and 22% met all four of the college readiness guidelines.

