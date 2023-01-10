3 suspects wanted for stealing $2k of merchandise from Gilroy Tommy Hilfiger

GILROY, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Gilroy Police Department is searching for three people accused of stealing $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Tommy Hilfiger outlet, it announced on Facebook. One suspect is also accused of striking a store employee.

Police said the suspects entered the store at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to GPD, they loaded up bags with store merchandise and left without paying.

Store employees took pictures of the suspects while they were leaving before, and police said one employee was struck and knocked to the ground. See a picture of the suspects below.

Image of retail theft suspects from the Gilroy Police Department.

All three suspects ran away from the scene and were last seen near the intersection of Arroyo Circle and Camino Arroyo. The store is located at 8300 Arroyo Circle.

Anyone who can identify the three suspects is asked to contact GPD Detective Chris Silva at (408) 846-0335.

