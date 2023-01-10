Read full article on original website
Mississippians begin new 12-month nursing program
When Robin Holman made the decision to switch from a teaching career to one in nursing, she knew a fast-track degree option would be her best bet. She found that golden ticket with The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) new, accelerated BSN pathway. Holman is part of the initial...
Moffitt Center earns reaccreditation for another 3 years
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has rewarded the University of Southern Mississippi’s Moffitt Center reaccreditation status. The accreditation demonstrates the university’s dedication to quality patient care and allows the staff to help guide students as they transition into making doctor visits without...
Southern Miss MBA program receives national recognition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss, at the top!. According to a ranking released by investment company Blue Owl, the University of Southern Mississippi has the highest-ranking Master of Business Administration program among Sun Belt Conference schools. Michael Drago, Blue Owl’s vice president of strategy, said Southern Miss’ program stood...
USM College of Business receives $1 million donation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business and Economic Development recently received a $1 million donation that will create enhancements inside and outside the program. Half the donation will be dedicated to grants, research, and travel in support of both faculty and students. Another $350,000...
Vitalant experiencing critical blood shortage
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The holidays may have ended, but your chance to donate blood has not. As the natation experiences a critical shortage of blood, Vitalant is urging people to help save lives by rolling up their sleeves. Mickie Wilson-Martin, Vitalant donor care manager, said the blood center is...
PCHS chosen to pilot ‘Jumpstart Program’ by MDE
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -It is time to put the Perry Central Bulldogs to the test. The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently chose a collection of Mississippi schools to be hosts of the “Jumpstart Program,” which aims to raise test scores. One of the schools selected was Perry Central High School.
New food truck to serve hot meals at all PRCC campuses
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is giving many of its students a new option to get hot meals on all its campuses. PRCC has partnered with Aladdin Campus Dining to operate a new food truck. It’ll serve hamburgers, chicken tenders, tacos and other foods. It’s hitting...
17th MLK breakfast scheduled for USM’s Cochran Center Monday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in three years, an in-person ecumenical and scholarship breakfast celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi. The 17th annual breakfast honoring Dr. King will take place Jan. 17 at the Thad...
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
Pine Belt food banks see post-holiday decline in donations
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local food pantries are running short on donations. Administrators at some Pine Belt food banks say donations usually decline right after the holidays. “Standing food drives that happen every year, we are still receiving food, but in much. much smaller volume than we normally would,”...
Union organization issues counter-statement after Hattiesburg Maximus layoffs
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg were laid off on Tuesday. The IT service management company provided the following statement:. Maximus Statement:. Due to low attrition rates with employees in multiple Maximus facilities, we have experienced surplus staffing. As a result, Maximus...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County. Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time....
Hollywood movie honors life of Mississippi’s Jesse Brown
"Devotion" is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy aviator, Jesse Brown.
Extension agent offers tips for gardening in the winter
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gardening is a hobby that is beneficial for everyone. However, when beginning any task, you need to prepare. Ross Overstreet is an extension agent in Lamar County. He says that preparation is the first step, especially for beginners. “As far as preparation, really you want...
$200,000 funding in facade grant program
United Way of Southeast Mississippi $100K Payday raffle tickets now available
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt community now has a chance to win $100,000 and a bonus $1,000 Airbnb gift card in a charity raffle. Tickets for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual $100K Payday Raffle are now available for purchase. Anyone who purchases a ticket between now and Feb. 5 will also be entered for a chance to win the Early Bird Airbnb prize.
Hattiesburg’ Pocket Art Gallery needing new artist submissions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an art gallery in the Pine Belt that could use a “little” extra art these days. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is asking for submissions of new works for the Pocket Art Gallery. It’s actually a repurposed old newspaper stand that opened as...
January is Financial Wellness Month
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - January is U.S. Financial Wellness Month and many Americans are becoming more aware of their spending. According to a survey by Capital One, 77 percent of Americans report feeling anxious about their financial situation. With a fluctuating economy and rising prices, a lot of Mississippians...
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
FOP readying for Mardi Gras season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is readying for its annual Mardi Gras parade. The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The best part: It’s family-friendly. Any who want to participate in the parade are encouraged...
