WSFA
Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Hope Hull homicide investigation. According to officials, deputies responded to a “domestic-related” call of a person shot in the 200 block of George Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities said Joseph Williams, 40, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
2 men killed in separate incidents in Montgomery; homicide probes underway
Montgomery man jailed after allegedly killing dog with crossbow, dumping remains in river
A Montgomery man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly tied his husky mix to a tether and fatally shot the dog with a crossbow before dumping the husky’s remains in a river, according to court records. Charles David Graves, 62, was arrested last Wednesday on first-degree cruelty...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Victim identified in homicide investigation on Narrow Lane Road
alabamanews.net
Six Tornado Fatalities Confirmed in Autauga County
WAKA 8 has confirmed that six people have been killed in the tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday afternoon. Autauga County Sheriff David Hill says the deaths happened in the Old Kingston area, which is in the northern part of the county. It appears the same tornado that caused extensive...
WAAY-TV
Inmate serving 100-year sentence sets fire at Elmore Correctional chapel, causing 'extensive damage'
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility will face new charges after officers say he admitted to setting a fire at the prison's chapel Wednesday morning. The Alabama Department of Corrections said a correctional officer was investigating a report of contraband when he noticed the fire and inmate Noah White leaving the building.
wvtm13.com
Man survives Selma tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
selmasun.com
Clarke, Wilcox law enforcement investigating discovery of body in burned pickup
Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of a body in a burned pickup truck in Wilcox County. According to the Clarke County Democrat, law enforcement from Clarke County are assisting Wilcox County officers in the case of a body discovered in a burned pickup on a dirt road just inside Wilcox County from Clarke County on Jan. 5.
WSFA
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are releasing more details in a Montgomery shooting that left two minors injured. Police have charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods, 18-year-old Jakari Craig and 17-year-old Dequandray Savage each with three counts each of attempted murder. The shooting took place on Jan. 5 in the 1000...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, it happened at the package store at the corner of Highway 80 and old Montgomery Highway. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jackson said Stevie Williams has been...
WSFA
Second man charged in kidnapping, beating death of Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been charged in the death of a Montgomery man whose body was found in Lapine. According to court records, Reginald Renard Jones is charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the death of Nakel Johnson. Another man, Jonathan Antonio Hoover, has also...
Montgomery corrections officer charged in off-duty assault
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
WSFA
Montgomery police chief says department working to address gunfire
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Video of shots fired at the New Moon Bar & Grill on Dalraida Road was show over the big screen at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting. Two people were injured and over 60 shell casings were picked up by investigators. The video was recorded in November. Now, the police chief is making it public.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Fire Burns Chapel at Elmore Correctional Facility
State prison officials say an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility has admitted to setting a fire at the prison chapel, which caused extensive damage. Several fire departments were called to put out the fire. The Holtville Slapout Fire Department says it, along with the fire departments of Elmore, Deatsville, Coosada...
WSFA
2nd arrest made after 2 minors wounded in Montgomery shooting
alabamanews.net
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation
A missing persons case in Selma is now a death investigation — after the remains of a woman who disappeared — are found in rural Dallas County. Authorities found the body of 64 year old Patricia Effinger — Saturday morning — in the Beloit area of Dallas County.
wvasfm.org
Off-duty officer facing disciplinary action
WALA-TV FOX10
Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings
MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
alabamanews.net
Third suspect arrested in double shooting on David Drive
Montgomery police have charged a third suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week. Police arrested and charged 17-year-old Dequandray Savage with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Earlier Tuesday, police arrested and charged a second...
